Public lines streets to pay respects to Golden police officer killed in suspected DUI crash

LITTLETON, Colo. — The public and Colorado law enforcement honored fallen Golden Police Officer Evan Dunn with a procession through metro Denver Wednesday morning.

Dunn was struck and killed by a suspected DUI driver on Highway 58 in Golden on Nov. 6. He was 33 years old.

Dunn is survived by his wife Annalise, their dog Remy, his parents and his two siblings.

Dunn was laid to rest during a private ceremony at Mission Hills Church in Littleton on Wednesday. The community was invited to line the streets leading up to the church.

"It's incomprehensible," said Mike Albert, who drove from Durango to attend the procession.

Mike and his wife, Kathy, told Denver7 that their nephew, James, was a classmate of Dunn's at the police academy. The couple found out about Dunn's passing after James posted about his death on Facebook.

"You have to show your civic pride," said Mike. "Our police, they're the backbone of our community."

Multiple families brought their children to the procession. Kenzie Kimmel of Johnstown said it was important to bring her sons to the event. Her brother was a police officer who was also killed in the line of duty earlier this year.

"I understand how it feels," said Kimmel. "The family needs to know that they're loved."

Kelsie Stoneking agreed with Kimmel's sentiment. She brought her infant son, Gabe, and young daughter, Landry, to the procession. Stoneking's husband, a police officer, helped redirect traffic for the day.

"It's really important that the Thin Blue Line family sticks together," said Stoneking.

More than 500 first responders from 76 agencies participated in the procession. Additionally, a Black Hawk helicopter flew over the route as it reached the end. Dunn flew Black Hawk helicopters during his time in the Armed Forces, according to the Golden Police Department

Governor Jared Polis ordered that all flags in Colorado fly at half-staff on Wednesday in honor of Dunn.

If you would like to help Dunn's family, you can donate to them through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation.