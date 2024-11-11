Public invited to line street ahead of memorial for Golden police officer killed in suspected DUI crash

GOLDEN, Colo. — The memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday to honor the life of Golden Police Officer Evan Dunn, who died on Wednesday evening after a suspected DUI driver crashed into him.

Dunn was 33 years old.

"Evan had a bright future and was destined to do great things, and we will never get over his loss," Golden Police Chief Joe Harvey said after the crash. "We can only continue doing the job he loved in his honor."

Dunn is survived by his wife Annalise, their dog Remy, his parents and his two siblings.

A memorial service for Dunn will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Mission Hills Church in Littleton. The service is private and will not be recorded for the public, per his family's wishes.

On Wednesday, Dunn's body will be transported to the church from C-470 to northbound Lucent Boulevard to eastbound W. County Line Road, which will close around 10 a.m. between Lucent Boulevard and S. Elati Street, the Golden Police Department said. The pilot of a Black Hawk helicopter from the Colorado Army National Guard 2-135th Aviation Regiment will fly over the area and land near the church before the service, so police are asking people to not fly drones around that space.

The community is welcome to show support along W. County Line Road between S. Santa Fe Drive and Lucent Boulevard, or at the memorial set up outside the Golden Police Department, located at 911 10th St. in Golden. Donations for Dunn's family are welcome through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation.

"Annalise shared that Evan was, first and foremost, a man of faith, loyal, steady, quiet, and observant," the police department wrote on Facebook. "The couple shared a deep love for the outdoors, often camping and traveling together in their free time. She is deeply appreciative of the overwhelming support from the community."

Before he reached the Golden Police Department, Dunn was an Army aviation officer and Blackhawk pilot. He also served as a captain in the Army National Guard, the police department said. He joined the department as a code enforcement officer, and remained in this position for a year before he entered the police academy. He graduated in July and was partnered with Officer Bethany Grusing, his field training officer.

On Wednesday evening, both Dunn and Grusing, as well as two civilians, were struck by a suspected DUI driver on Highway 58 near Washington Avenue. Dunn died at the scene. A suspect was arrested shortly after the crash.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags to fly at half-staff on the day of Dunn's memorial service.