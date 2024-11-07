Watch Now
NewsFront RangeGolden

Actions

Crash involving two Golden police officers shuts down Highway 58

A crash involving two Golden police officers has shut down Highway 58.
Highway 58 closure in Golden 11-6-24
Posted
and last updated

GOLDEN, Colo. — A crash involving two Golden police officers has shut down Highway 58.

The Golden Police Department said the crash happened at Highway 58 and Washington Avenue. The highway is shut down from Washington Ave. to the junction.

A Golden city official told Denver7 that two officers were taken to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle. It's not clear if the officers were inside of their vehicle or outside when they were struck.

The two officers were responding to a separate crash when the collision occurred.

The conditions of the officers are not known at this time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.