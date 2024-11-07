Crash involving two Golden police officers shuts down Highway 58

GOLDEN, Colo. — A crash involving two Golden police officers has shut down Highway 58.

The Golden Police Department said the crash happened at Highway 58 and Washington Avenue. The highway is shut down from Washington Ave. to the junction.

Highway 58 at Washington Ave Closed Due to Accident; Responding Officers Involved - https://t.co/b9uBtHV4ws — GoldenPD 🚓 (@GoldenCOPS) November 7, 2024

A Golden city official told Denver7 that two officers were taken to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle. It's not clear if the officers were inside of their vehicle or outside when they were struck.

The two officers were responding to a separate crash when the collision occurred.

The conditions of the officers are not known at this time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story.