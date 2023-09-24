Littleton police searching for hit-and-run driver after man killed Sunday morning

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver who allegedly left the scene after striking and killing a man in Littleton early Sunday morning.

According to Littlleton police, the pedestrian was struck and killed on Bowles Avenue near Santa Fe Drive around 3:20 a.m.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert with identifying information on the vehicle believed to be connected to the crash.

Police are looking for a 2016 to 2021 model white Jeep Grand Cherokee with possible damage to the right front side of the vehicle. Littleton police said the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Bowles at the time of the hit-and run.

The victim was not identified but he is believed to be between 40 and 50 years old.

The Littleton Police Department asked anyone with information to call 303-794-1551