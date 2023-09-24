Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Littleton police searching for hit-and-run driver after man killed Sunday morning

The victim was not identified but he is believed to be between 40 and 50 years old.
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
police
Posted at 7:55 AM, Sep 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-24 10:03:48-04

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver who allegedly left the scene after striking and killing a man in Littleton early Sunday morning.

According to Littlleton police, the pedestrian was struck and killed on Bowles Avenue near Santa Fe Drive around 3:20 a.m.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert with identifying information on the vehicle believed to be connected to the crash.

Police are looking for a 2016 to 2021 model white Jeep Grand Cherokee with possible damage to the right front side of the vehicle. Littleton police said the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Bowles at the time of the hit-and run.

The victim was not identified but he is believed to be between 40 and 50 years old.

The Littleton Police Department asked anyone with information to call 303-794-1551

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like us to follow up? Click and let us know