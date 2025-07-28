James Craig trial: Aurora dentist wrote long iPhone note to paint Angela Craig's cause of death as suicide

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The lead detective in the criminal case against the Aurora dentist accused of murdering his wife in 2023 testified Monday the suspect wrote a lengthy iPhone note before meeting with law enforcement to portray himself in a different light as investigators worked to pin down the cause of Angela Craig's death.

James Craig is on trial for one charge of first-degree murder, two counts of solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence, two counts of solicitation to commit perjury in the first degree, and one count of solicitation to commit first-degree murder. Five of the charges were added to this case during his time in jail.

He is accused of killing his wife, Angela Craig, 43, in part by poisoning her workout smoothies. Her cause of death was determined to be lethal doses of cyanide and tetrahydrozoline, a decongestant found in over-the-counter eyedrops. She suffered through several bouts of sickness before her passing, and doctors struggled to determine why she was ill.

He was arrested on March 19, 2023. His bond was set at $10 million on June 28, 2023 . That October, he pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

James Craig's trial began on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

Denver7 reporter Colette Bordelon is in court Monday and we are summarizing the tenth day of the trial in this story.

James Craig reportedly wrote extensive note to dissuade law enforcement to investigate him in wife's murder

Court resumed Monday morning with more testimony from the lead detective in the James Craig case, APD detective Bobbi Olson. Olson testified as the trial was just getting underway nearly two weeks ago.

Olson started her testimony discussing the four-page iPhone note James Craig wrote before investigators got a hold of his cell phone. The note, as reported Friday by Denver7, is the first written statement by the suspect presented to investigators about what supposedly happened to Angela Craig before her death.

Prosecutor Michael Mauro presented more portions of that note, including one section where James Craig talks about cyanide, capsules and a syringe.

"She told me she intended to drink eye drops again and then do the cyanide. She asked me to put it into a capsule, and then as a backup plan" dissolve something into a syringe, the note reads. "I got her a Clindamycin and filled with 200 mg each of potassium cyanide. She asked me to do something like a dozen capsules."

The note also states James Craig "reserved four capsules that I knew were not tainted and I used those as her first two doses of Clindamycin..."

Mauro asked Olson if law enforcement was aware of the timeline note as investigators searched the Craig home. Olson replied they were not, adding they didn't even know they were looking for Clindamycin, an antibiotic. She said investigators tried to go collect the Clindamycin about a week later, but it was no longer at the home.

In the four-page note, James Craig admitted to preparing a syringe with cyanide, writing on March 14 that the capsules that Angela Craig's brother gave him "must have been the ones with cyanide in them."

Another portion of the note details his time at the ER.

"In the ER, it looked like she was probably going to pull through and be okay," he wrote. "In that moment, when no one else was in ear shot, she asked me to help finish the job."

Mauro then told he court that prior to Mark Pray — Angela Craig's brother — leaving her alone with James Craig, there was no time when it appears the suspect was alone in the room with his wife. He said it was safe to assume it was when Mark had left that James Craig "finished the job."

Stephen Swofford/AP James Craig talks with his family from his seat before opening arguments in his murder trial, as he is accused of killing his wife, at the Arapahoe District Court, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Centennial, Colo. (Stephen Swofford via Denver Gazette, Pool)

The note continues, "...next thing I knew, she was saying her arm hurt... I grabbed the syringe and put it in my pocket..."

The note then goes on: "While I did prepare all of the concoctions for her, I did not administer any of them to her... I did not check her into taking them or force her to eat anything," James wrote, according to prosecutors.

In other writings, James Craig claims his wife miscalculated how much of the different toxins she had consumed. The writings provide a conflicting account to what he has previously described as Angela Craig's suicide in a letter to this daughter.

Mauro then asked Olson if there is anything in that note about a "game of chicken," which she said there was not.

Prosecutor Mauro argued before the court there are many contradictions between the letters James Craig has written and the four-page iPhone note he wrote before speaking to investigators.

Olson testified that after she seized James Craig's phone on March 16, 2023, he communicated with the lead detective from another device.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Lisa Moses questioned Olson about the case, including the arrest affidavit that became highly publicized in news media.

"Details that in other kinds of cases don't get put out there?" Moses asked. "I would say that's accurate," Olson responded.

Moses then touched on a journal belonging to Angela Craig, which was found in a storage unit and later sent to Angela's sister, Toni Kofoed.

Court then went on a morning recess.

Angela Craig's journal shows she knew of James Craig's affairs

After the morning recess, the defense then pressed with questions surrounding Angela Craig's journal.

The entries presented in court Monday date as far back as early 2009. Denver7 is providing portions of them in this story to provide some context from the testimony:

Jan. 8, 2009:

"I feel so lost and so alone. The farther into this process we get the less able I feel I can forgive... I looked at Jim today, and I couldn't feel any love, all of the things I loved about him, about us, were a lie... Where do I find myself?"



"Where and how I find my marriage again. My mom says I look too thin and is nagging me to eat, but I can't. All I've ever wanted was for people to like me, to love me."

Jan. 13, 2009:

"I'm finding ways to be positive every day. Satan cannot have me."

"He will not destroy me with hopelessness and self doubt."

"He loves me. How could he do this to me if he really loves me? He doesn't think I'm good enough... he'd rather be with someone else."

Jan. 20, 2009:

"I felt really sad today... I don't feel just sad, I feel depressed. I feel a huge sense of loss with no hope... I feel like the good times were a lie. I feel so betrayed... the good times were a lie. He was a lie. We now have a long hard road in front of us because of the choices he's made. My sense of security is gone. I don't feel safe..."

No date given: "I failed him. He doesn't know how great he is... he doesn't love me, and I don't blame him. I don't accept responsibility for my part, I get too defensive."

On Feb. 2018, Angela wrote in her journal: "Last night was so hard. Jim has been having an affair for six months. I know he won't admit it, and I'm not sure he recognizes it..."

Angela Craig's journal also provides some insight into addiction treatment James Craig was reportedly seeking in early 2018, and about her struggles with their marriage even after she sought weekly therapy.

"All I want to do when that happens is crawl into bed and cry myself to sleep... I haven't figured out yet if I should give in, or push through," Angela wrote in April 2018, according to the exhibit presented in court.

Defense attorney Moses then showed Olson a text James Craig sent to his former business partner, Ryan Redfearn, which reads as follows:

"I want to make an urgent plea to you. If we were ever friends, please do this favor for me. Please don't talk to anybody about what we talked about last night, including law enforcement... you will do more damage than good... Angela is gone, and I am devastated. There is nothing that can bring her back, and I want desperately to tell you all the details... There is so so much that you don't know, that I wish you did. If you knew everything, it would make so much sense to you..."

Moses questions Olson whether there are glimmers of truth in the text, like the fact cops were at the home, that the family was starting to come in, and that no one can come to the home, which Olson said was the case.

Olson then confirms Moses' questioning that James Craig knew that the lead investigator had a warrant for both of his phones, and that he offered up the pass codes to both of those without issue, alluding that the suspect did not have to be as cooperative if he were guilty of the crime of which he was accused.

Moses moved on to a photo of the pink lid blender bottle on the side table of Angela Craig's bed. That bottle was tested and showed traces of tetrahydrozoline in it, a medication used in eye drops that can be poisonous if ingested orally.

The defense attorney noted that James Craig came home on March 15 at around midday, and the pill bottle (Clindamycin) was still on the nightstand along with the blender bottle — noting both had not been taken by investigators.

Moses then presented several photos from inside the home to show all the things investigators didn't collect as evidence, including photos of the Clindamycin medication, which was seized during a second search of the home.

Olson testified that upon seizing James Craig's laptop, the following internet searches were found, dated March 9, 2023:

"What does it mean when the systolic and diastolic are close together"

"How to raise blood pressure"

"Is low blood pressure dangerous"

"What to know about low blood pressure"

Three days prior, on March 6, James Craig had reportedly searched for "9 causes of dizziness and blurred vision" and "Eyes moving slow, lethargic weak symptoms."

Moses said that during this time period, Angela Craig was experiencing symptoms consistent with having low pressure.

Court then took its lunch break.

Prosecutors, defense rest their case; closing arguments begin Tuesday morning

Cross-examination resumed after lunch with defense attorney Moses probing Olson on the specifics of the criminal search of James Craig's workplace.

Moses recalled that Olson and her team went to Summerbrook Dental after a letter written by James Craig was intercepted in which it was reportedly stated that something was hiding up in the tiles of the office, but nothing was ultimately found.

Moses then questioned Olson whether James Craig was aggressive toward law enforcement when he and his family were not allowed to go back into the home, and whether he was cooperative with law enforcement during the initial stages of the investigation, alluding that a suspect would not have reacted the way James did at the time.

The defense then questioned Olson as to why police didn't search sharp containers at the hospital in search of the syringe mentioned earlier in the day. Olson replied they didn't search for one for biohazard reasons.

Moses then noted that on all days of recorded conversations captured on surveillance camera video from inside the home that were submitted as evidence, there are large chunks of video missing — and those that do show the couple together show them as being in a loving relationship, with the last one, captured on March 7, 2023 — showing the Craigs sitting together on the couch with a computer in front of them.

The defense then questioned Olson whether she checked if the hospital where Angela Craig was last admitted to properly refrigerated blood samples, but Olson replied she never checked if that was the case.

Stephen Swofford/AP Ryan Brackley, a lawyer for the prosecution, delivers his opening arguments during the murder trial for James Craig, accused of killing his wife, at the Arapahoe District Court, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Centennial, Colo. (Stephen Swofford via Denver Gazette, Pool)

In the redirect, prosecutor Mauro questioned Olson about why they didn't search any other evidence inside the home. Olson replied law enforcement "had no evidence suggesting they should search the other devices in the home."

She added that the surveillance video collected on March 21, 2023, had thousands of hours of video that took months to parse through.

"Based on your review of [Angela Craig's] journal, were there blank pages at the end of it?" Mauro asked. "Yes," Olson replied. "Based on your review of the contents of that journal, is there ever a single mention of suicide?" prosecutors asked. Olson said there was no mention of suicide in the Angela Craig's journal.

Prosecutors then rested their case.

Defense attorneys in the case did not have witnesses to call in the trial and also rested their case.

Closing arguments will begin Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

Denver7 is in court Monday as the trial against Jame Craig continues. This story will be updated throughout the day.