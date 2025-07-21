James Craig trial: Wife of former Aurora dentist had nearly twice the lethal amount of cyanide in her system

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The wife of former Aurora dentist James Craig, who is on trial on trial for her alleged murder in 2023, had twice the lethal limit of cyanide in her system at the time of her death, according to a toxicology expert who testified in court Monday.

The testimony was one of several medical personnel who testified about treating Angela — who was allegedly poisoned and killed by her husband, former Aurora dentist James Craig, in 2023 — and their confusion about her rapid decline after he was left alone in her hospital room with her.

James Craig is on trial for one charge of first-degree murder, two counts of solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence, two counts of solicitation to commit perjury in the first degree, and one count of solicitation to commit first-degree murder. Five of the charges were added to this case during his time in jail.

He is accused of killing his wife, Angela Craig, 43, by poisoning her workout smoothies. Her cause of death was determined to be lethal doses of cyanide and tetrahydrozoline, a decongestant found in over-the-counter eyedrops. She suffered through several bouts of sickness before her passing, and doctors struggled to determine why she was ill.

He was arrested on March 19, 2023. His bond was set at $10 million on June 28, 2023 . That October, he pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

James Craig's trial began on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

Denver7 reporter Colette Bordelon is in court Monday and we are summarizing the fifth day of the trial in this story.

Friend of Angela Craig: "He had been dealing with sexual addiction"

The prosecution brought up its 24th witness, Nicole Harmon, to start the fifth day of the trial on Monday morning.

Prosecutor Ryan Brackley asked her how she knew Angela Craig, and she tearfully said they had met in the fall of 2000. In 2004, they lived a few doors down from each other in Kansas City. They had kids that were about the same age and raised them while their husbands were in dental school. She was also friendly with James Craig, she said.

"We had been best friends then, and then we moved to Colorado and stayed best friends for a long time, since then," Harmon said.

As their kids got older, the dynamics changed a bit and they didn't see each other as much, Harmon testified. She explained that they confided in each other, but not the "extremely private" parts of their lives. She said Angela Craig was not a risk-taker and said she would not describe her as "manipulative."

Harmon said she knew that the Craigs went to marriage counseling and that they were likely having issues, but she noted that no marriage is perfect, "so it was what it was." She added that "her kids were her life."

"For the most part of her life, she devoted all of her time to raising them and to being home with them, so in my opinion she was giving all of her time and her energy to their well-being," Harmon told the court.

She described the morning of March 9, 2023, when Angela Craig called her and asked her to come to her house and test her blood sugar. Harmon explained that her daughter is a type 1 diabetic, so she had the necessary items. Angela Craig did not explain why she needed the test, Harmon said, and Harmon did not know about the issues Angela Craig had been dealing with between March 6 and 9 due to James Craig's alleged poisoning of her smoothies.

When Harmon got to the Craigs' house, she found Angela Craig on the couch with her kids watching cartoons and said she did not look well. Her friend described how she had not felt well and had been on a bike ride and came home feeling sick, so she had gone to an urgent care. She was concerned she had had "a diabetic episode of some sort," Harmon said. Angela Craig had talked with her siblings about diabetes to see if her symptoms aligned.

Harmon told the court that she noted a protein shake next to her couch, which Angela Craig said her husband had made for her. Harmon suggested she also eat some crackers to get her blood sugar up.

Harmon testified that she then left to take her daughter to school and when she returned to the Craig household around 11:30 a.m., she realized Angela Craig had gone to the hospital.

That day, Harmon had texted with James Craig starting around the time she realized her friend was in the hospital. The texts were shown in court, with Harmon writing "Wow, what the heck, you got any ideas what might be going on?" to James Craig, and him replying, "It's the 'rona."

The following day — March 10, 2023 — James Craig wrote a text to Harmon to say his wife did not have diabetes and that he had no idea what was ailing Angela Craig.

Harmon said she also texted her friend while she was hospitalized, and she also did not know what was wrong.

Prosecutor Brackley then asked Harmon to bring the court back to 2019, to a specific instance when the Craigs visited the Harmons' household. During that visit, James Craig said "he had been dealing with sexual addiction," Harmon testified.

"He told us he had been dealing with sexual addiction for a long time, and that it had gotten to a point where he was going to, or had, thought about killing himself... He used the term sexual addiction, there was no specification," Harmon said. "And so he told us that one night, he was planning to inject himself with something to kill himself and he had drugged Angie to make sure that she didn't wake up and stop him."

Harmon said she didn't remember how she reacted upon learning this, but recalled that Angela Craig said she was going to stay in the marriage and help her husband work through it with group counseling and therapy.

After this conversation in 2019, Harmon said Angela Craig seemed to want space and so they talked less and "it just became different." She tried texting Angela Craig saying that she wished she knew so she could have helped and Angela Craig felt like Harmon wasn't there for her during the hard times, Harmon testified.

During the cross-examination, which was led by defense attorney Lisa Moses, Harmon said her husband and James Craig knew each other since they were teenagers and then both went on to dental school. She added that she spent time with the Redfearns as well. Michelle Redfearn had testified on July 16 and her husband Ryan Redfearn, who was business partners with James Craig, testified the following day.

They were all close and shared the same faith, Harmon said.

When the Harmon family moved to Colorado, her husband ended up working for James Craig, she said.

Defense attorney Moses asked about that evening when the Craigs visited the Harmons in 2019, and Harmon's texts to Angela Craig afterward.

"You texted her, 'I'm sorry, I wish you told me,'" Moses asked and Harmon responded yes.

"Angela responded and she was mad?" Moses asked and Harmon again responded yes, confirming that her friends responded angrily.

Harmon said she knew her friend was angry with what was happening with her marriage and was taking out her frustration on Harmon, which Harmon said she was OK with. But their relationship was limited after 2019.

In a re-direct, Harmon told the court that Angela Craig was protecting her husband. And despite having few contacts after 2019, when Angela Craig called her on March 9, 2023, she went right over to the Craig house.

Nurse says she stayed with Angela Craig during her whole hospitalization on March 15, 2023

Prosecutor Osama Magrebi then called up the 25th witness, Kristin Aubuchon, who has been a nurse for 23 years. She treated Angela Craig when she was "very critically ill," Aubuchon said, and this included various blood samples.

Aubuchon said on March 15, 2023 — the last time Angela Craig was admitted into a hospital and the day she "crashed" — she stayed in Angela Craig's room the whole time because she was that sick.

The defense did not have any questions for her and so she was excused.

Pulmonology specialist recalls Angela Craig's rapid and confusing decline in hospital

The following witness to take the stand was Dr. Peter Sottile, who specializes in pulmonology — the study of lungs — and critical care. He was approved as an expert in hospital medicine and pulmonology.

Sottile said he remembers taking care of Angela Craig on March 15, 2023, and that she was very sick. He recalled that her exam "seemed pretty normal" with normal lab results and was considered for discharge from the hospital when she "suddenly became drastically ill" with low blood pressure and low oxygen. She was intubated and somewhat stabilized, and that was when Sottile was called in to help. Just before that, James Craig had been in the room with his wife and then reported that she had arm pain, and when medical personnel came into the room, they found Angela Craig unresponsive.

Sottile said at that point, they had no explanation why their care was not helping Angela Craig. Repeated blood analysis at that time showed "vastly abnormal" ranges, with high levels of acid in her blood. Lactic acid can build up — which is normal during exercise but not outside of it — and the body can become acidic, the doctor said.

He explained that at that point, Angela Craig was essentially comatose. It was unusual for a woman of her age with vague complaints to suddenly "essentially die in front of you," he said.

His first goal was to try to stabilize her, which was a challenge because he was worried about even transporting her to a CT scanner. There, he saw severe swelling of the brain, but otherwise called it "unremarkable." He found this odd since he had been told that James Craig had been talking with Angela Craig when she complained about arm pain — and that was not something she would have been able to do with the degree of her brain swelling.

After the scan, Angela Craig was brought up to the ICU for several procedures. After a discussion with neurosurgeons, Sottile said they decided to drill a hole in her skull to relieve the pressure on her brain. After doing so, he realized that blood was not going to the brain, but he was still left questioning why the swelling had started in the first place.

At that point, he thought it was necessary to tell James Craig about his wife's outlook. He found the husband with a handful of family and friends in a conference room. James Craig asked everybody to leave and then Sottile told him that his wife was likely brain dead. Sottile testified that James Craig's reaction was "somewhat unusual." He called it a "very lackluster response, for lack of a better description, to hearing that your wife, who had been healthy, was now likely dead."

James Craig said his wife would want the medical teams to stop fighting to save her life, which left a lot of questions in Sottile's mind, since Angela Craig was only in her 40s. He said a decision like that typically comes after a few days, after a grieving process.

Sometime after this, a nurse came into the room and told Sottile privately that he had just had an unusual conversation with James Craig's business partner — Ryan Redfearn — about cyanide being delivered to the dentist's office. Sottile said he did believe a toxin was driving Angela Craig's symptoms, and brought in specialty doctors to investigate.

Those doctors gave Angela Craig an antidote, but Sottile explained that it's most effective if given as soon as possible and it had been a few hours since her cardiovascular collapse.

In a cross-examination led by defense attorney Ashley Witham asked if Sottile has seen a range of people who have accidentally ingested something, to which he replied yes. But he added that doctors often have a clue of what had happened.

Sottile said this was his first time taking care of somebody with severe cyanide exposure. Circling back to James Craig's reaction when he learned of his wife's status, he said people can get angry or hysterical, but it's less common to see a loved one feel in shock and trying to process information after learning a loved one was that close to death. After a question from the defense, he said he does not know what James Craig's normal reactions would be to bad information or grief.

Nurse testifies that James Craig took photo of his wife undergoing emergency treatment

Rose Spychala was the next witness and had treated Angela Craig as a nurse while she was working in the emergency department. She was there when Angela Craig first came into the hospital and remembered her saying she was dizzy, but could speak.

Spychala told the court she recalled Angela Craig starting to look better and her demeanor appeared to improve on March 15, 2023. She left the room, leaving Angela Craig with her husband.

As described in previous testimony, Spychala said James Craig came out of his wife's room to say that her arm was hurting in a "very panicked way." Spychala recalled everybody rushing up to the room because of the tone of James Craig's voice and found Angela Craig appearing to have full-body convulsions. Spychala pulled an emergency alarm and did a blood draw on Angela Craig at 11:50 a.m.

During the cross-examination, Spychala said that Angela Craig had come to the hospital that day with two people, neither of whom were James Craig. He came later, after she had been admitted.

She said James Craig never intervened in her care of his wife and did not try to stop anybody from entering the room. He seemed very emotional as medical personnel worked around Angela Craig, Spychala said. He was also taking pictures from the hallway.

Spychala said, to answer a jury member's question, that she has not seen family members take photos of their loved one receiving emergency medical care.

The court then broke for lunch.

Angela Craig had nearly twice the lethal amount of cyanide in her system

Following the lunch break, the court then called Dr. Kara Walker, the laboratory director for MedTox Laboratories, where she's been for about 10 years. She has testified in court dozens of times and is considered an expert in toxicology — the study of how natural or man-made poisons cause harmful effects in living organisms, including humans.

Dr. Walker testified MedTox was requested to test two different blood samples from Angela, including what she described as a "very definitive test for cyanide" poisoning.

Defense attorney Witham then questioned Dr. Walker about those blood samples. The doctor said she received those from another lab, not directly from a nurse, and that other analysts — not herself — performed the analysis of those samples.

"And you never performed a confirmation test?" Witham asked. "I did not personally perform any testing," Dr. Walker testified.

Witham then asked if she only reviewed the analysis of those tests but did not actually perform those test herself, to which Dr. Walker testified that the analysis "was done multiple times and all indicate the same finding."

Prosecutors then presented an exhibit of Angela's toxicology analysis, which was admitted as evidence before the judge.

Dr. Walker walked the court through those results, which showed that Angela had 5.865 mg of cyanide per liter of blood (mg/L). To put those numbers into context, Dr. Walker said she'd expect to see cyanide levels within the 0.025 mg/L in a non-smoker, and about 0.2 mg/L in someone who was exposed due to the nature of their job.

Those levels, she said, are considered non-toxic.

Toxic levels of cyanide are reached once that range goes into the 1.0 - 2.5 mg/L, Dr. Walker said. Having that much cyanide in your blood can lead to coma and respiratory depression. Death generally occurs when those levels reach 3 mg/L or greater.

Dr. Walker told the court Monday that one of the two blood samples from Angela showed she had 5.865 mg/L of cyanide in her blood — nearly twice the amount needed to kill her. The second sample showed Angel had 4.770 mg/L of cyanide in her system — still well above the lethal threshold.

