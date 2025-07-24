James Craig trial: Angela Craig's family recalls odd behavior of Aurora dentist during wife's hospital stay

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — James Craig's brother- and sister-in-law recalled in court Thursday some of the odd behavior the Aurora dentist demonstrated both in text messages and in-person, as Angela Craig's health turned for the worst hours before her death.

James Craig is on trial for one charge of first-degree murder, two counts of solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence, two counts of solicitation to commit perjury in the first degree, and one count of solicitation to commit first-degree murder. Five of the charges were added to this case during his time in jail.

He is accused of killing his wife, Angela Craig, 43, by poisoning her workout smoothies. Her cause of death was determined to be lethal doses of cyanide and tetrahydrozoline, a decongestant found in over-the-counter eyedrops. She suffered through several bouts of sickness before her passing, and doctors struggled to determine why she was ill.

He was arrested on March 19, 2023. His bond was set at $10 million on June 28, 2023 . That October, he pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

James Craig's trial began on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

Denver7 reporter Colette Bordelon is in court Thursday and we are summarizing the eighth day of the trial in this story.

Woman who met James Craig though dating site describes his advances as "too much" for her

Court resumed Thursday morning with prosecutor Michael Mauro calling their 43rd witness to the stand — Elizabeth Gore, a data analyst who met James Craig through Seeking.com, which she described as a dating website "geared toward finding a sugar daddy."

Gore told the court James Craig reached out to her first through the website before they started texting each other. Eventually, they met in-person about three or four times. The first time they met was for lunch somewhere around Aurora, which she said happened about a month after first messaging each other on the dating site. She recalled it happened around Thanksgiving.

A week or two after that, they met for lunch again. Possibly another week after, they went to REI, she said. Things between them escalated and their meetings became more frequent after REI, she recalled.

Following their meeting at REI, Gore said they met at the airport to go to ski in Bozeman, Mont. but their trip was cut short after James Craig got a call from Angela Craig that lasted nearly two hours. After the call, James Craig told Gore he needed to go back home.

Gore told the court she knew James Craig was married but asked for no further details as she "didn't want to know about it." She would later find out Angela Craig knew that James Craig was with her in Montana and that's why he had to go home.

She testified James Craig gave her primarily monetary gifts, totaling about $8,000. She also testified there was a "sexual component" to their relationship.

Gore said they continued texting after their failed ski trip and she eventually learned James Craig lied to Angela Craig, telling her he was no longer communicating with anyone through the dating website.

In cross-examination, defense attorney Lisa Moses questioned Gore about James Craig's intentions for going back home after his wife found out he was cheating on her with Gore.

"He wanted to go home and fix this, that was the messaging you got?" asked Moses. "To my knowledge," Gore replied.

Moses then presented to the court a series of texts between James Craig and Gore. In one of those texts, James appears to communicate with her in an endearing manner, with lots of positive affirmations.

"You learned you were not the only person he was sending these kinds of messages to, calling you 'baby,' etc?" Moses asked. "Yes," Gore replied.

While in Las Vegas — during the continuing education conference where James Craig met Dr. Karin Cain, who testified in court Tuesday — James reportedly continued texting with Gore, and never told her he met Dr. Cain there.

In the texts, James Craig mentions how they rented out Allegiant Stadium and had dinner catered on the field — this was the same dinner he went to with Dr. Cain. Other texts sent from the Las Vegas airport showed that James Craig told Gore his flight was delayed. That fight was delayed because, as Dr. Cain's testimony from Tuesday showed, he ran to another gate to give Dr. Cain a kiss before they parted ways.

Gore testified James Craig sent her flowers on Feb. 28, 2023, and explained that he would be going through a divorce. In other texts, James Craig tells Gore he wants to introduce her to his kids, but she replied that she wasn't ready for that.

In a March 2, 2023 text, James Craig talks about hanging out with his girls, singing Disney songs at the top of their lungs while doing dishes, and tells Gore that he looks "forward to the day when you can maybe be a part of this."

But communication between the two started decreasing, Gore said, and in a text days later, James Craig asked Gore if he's texting too much. Gore replies that given James Craig's situation, "it's too much for her," but James Craig persists, asking her if she's still interested in their relationship.

In the redirect, prosecutor Mauro asked Gore about James Craig's advances toward her and their relationship, which she said she was annoyed by, and added that James Craig gave her the impression that he was actively in a divorce proceeding after their failed ski trip to Montana.

Gore was then excused from the witness stand.

Angela Craig's brother takes the stand, describing his sister as someone who was "always happy"

Prosecutor Mauro then called their 44th witness to the stand, Mark Pray — Angela Craig's brother. Pray works for a cloud security company. He is one of nine other children in the family, with Angela Craig being the youngest of them all.

When asked if he and Angela were close before she died, Pray said they were always close. "Our whole family's close."

In describing Angela Craig, Pray said she was kind of a Type A personality — "very in control, an organizer... took charge in instances, but also was really good at cooperating among the family." She also described her as "very strong, very dependable, and always happy... been that way since she was a kid," he said.

Before her death, Pray said Angela Craig's physical state was that of a strong woman who was always working out, and who loved biking. Describing her mental state, Pray said Angela Craig was "sharp but positive."

Pray also said Angela Craig loved being a mother. "That was her number one thing in life," he said, adding that Angela Craig was not reckless and not a risk taker. "Angela wasn't manipulative, she was cooperative," Pray said, describing his sister as someone with many friends whom she could reach out to if she ever need to talk with someone.

"There's only one person in this world who would say she's suicidal, and that's the person who murdered her," Pray said.

Pray testified that the whole family — including James Craig — was part of a group text in which Angela Craig discussed not feeling fell. He recalled his sister expressing concerns that she wasn't getting answers from doctors about her deteriorating health.

He told the court that in one text, James Craig described "not knowing anything was even wrong" with Angela Craig during one of her hospital stays after several nurses came into the room because her blood oxygen saturation was low.

That's when Pray and his family decided to drive from Utah to at least help out with the kids, he said.

During a visit to the hospital, Pray said Angela Craig "appeared better than expected given all the things they'd heard on the text messages," and said there was no indication she knew what was wrong with her.

After she was taken home from the hospital on March 14, Pray said it seemed like Angela Craig was exhausted, "like the trip home took something out of her." He said his sister told him that she felt like she was shaking internally, but he couldn't see any shaking at all from the outside.

The following day, Pray recalled getting a text from James Craig reminding him that Angela Craig had to take a dose of Clindamycin due to a "sinus infection."

The antibiotic, which is used to treat certain types of bacterial infections, including infections of the lungs, skin, blood, female reproductive organs, and internal organs, is not recommended for use against colds, flu, or other viral infections, according to MedlinePlus.

Pray said he remembered a "dramatic change" in his sister's condition after taking those pills. He said she was able to eat something before so that the medication wouldn't upset her stomach, but "within 20-25 minutes, she couldn't even hold herself up."

He said he decided to take her to the emergency room immediately.

He recalled Angela Craig's condition worsening as they were getting through the hospital, saying she was able to answer some questions from medical staff that they sometimes had to repeat. He said that if she wasn't being asked something, she would pass out.

The first time James Craig arrived at the hospital that day, Pray remembers that he didn't stick around very long, saying he had to go take care of some stuff for work so he could come back and spend the rest of the day with his wife in the emergency room.

"At some point, does James Craig kind of get rid of you?" Mauro asked Pray. "He does," he replies, saying James Craig told him he had already spent most of the morning with his sister. Pray said the only reason he left the hospital is because he felt like spouses trump brothers, "and maybe he wanted to be alone with Angela" and he wanted to respect that.

Stephen Swofford/AP James Craig wipes his face during opening arguments in his murder trial, as he is accused of killing his wife, at the Arapahoe District Court, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Centennial, Colo. (Stephen Swofford via Denver Gazette, Pool)

Pray said he didn't make it 15 minutes out of the hospital when he got a call from his other sister, Toni, who said Angela Craig had "crashed," so he turned around the car and went back to the ER immediately.

"It's a madhouse. There's staff in there working on her, they're bagging her, trying to keep her alive... [James Craig] was sitting in a chair just by the nurses station," he recalled.

He said that at some point after Angela Craig's crash, no one was allowed to see her after she had been moved to the ICU, and noticed that James Craig was nowhere to be found. Pray was the only one who was sitting by his sister's side before she was rolled away.

On the night of March 15, 2023, Pray testified that he talked with Ryan Redfearn, the suspect's former business partner, and a bishop for a time before he texted James Craig the following:

"I think they view Angie's passing as a suspicious because they can't find a reason and that's why it's taking so long," wrote Pray. "At least your partner (Redfearn) had talked to a nurse, and that's what he was telling me."

Two days later, on March 17, Pray recalled James Craig pulling up in his truck with an overnight bag and he asked him where he had gone to, to which James Craig replied that he just went for a drive. That same night, however, James Craig had stayed at a hotel with Dr. Cain, one of his romantic partners who he met at a conference in Las Vegas and who had flown from Texas to meet with him.

In cross-examination, defense attorney Lisa Moses centered her line of questioning around Pray's relationship to his sister and whether he was aware that James Craig was cheating on his wife with other women.

He told Moses that James Craig is a "hyper guy" who has a lot of energy but during the Angela Craig's crash, James Craig was "sitting still in a chair."

There was no redirect from the prosecution, but the jury had some questions for Pray, including whether James or Angela Craig ever told him they were getting divorced or were separated, to which he said they never did.

Pray said that when James Craig came back to the hospital after his kids asked for him, he appeared "more agitated, more anxious."

Court then took its morning break.

Victim's sister-in-law recalls James questioning their choice to take Angela Craig to the hospital

Prosecutor Ryan Brackley then called Renee Pray to the witness stand. She's the wife of Mark Pray and Angela Craig's sister-in-law.

She testified she and Mark were coming out to help James and Angela Craig with the kids due to Angela's worsening health issues.

She said she didn't spend much time with Angela Craig, but rather, her kids, as she was in charge of taking care of them and whatever else needed to be taken care of. She also said she was the one to tell James Craig that Angela Craig had taken her medication for the alleged "sinus infection" she was experiencing.

She also testified she and her husband took Angela Craig's vitals after her condition got worse from the medication she took.

Renne Pray recalled James Craig calling her, wanting to know more details about his wife condition. She said James Craig then questioned her as to why she was taken to a hospital when he felt she should be at home resting and not moving around.

She also recalled a time when a nurse came in asking about taking a urine sample from Angela Craig. She said James Craig was present in the room and questioned the nurse as to whether that was really necessary, since Angela Craig "was not on drugs."

Renee Pray also recalled hearing from James Craig that her last words were, "Why do I hurt?"

In cross-examination, prosecutor Moses questioned if she ever found James Craig behavior odd while in the hospital, to which she replied that she did not, and didn't question anything that was happening at the time.

Court then went on lunch break.

