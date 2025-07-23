James Craig trial: Former cellmates testify against Aurora dentist, say he wanted to kill investigators

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A former and current inmate who both shared a cell with the Aurora dentist accused of murdering his wife said in court Wednesday that James Craig asked them to cover his tracks and offered to pay them to create false testimony and kill investigators working on his case.

James Craig is on trial for one charge of first-degree murder, two counts of solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence, two counts of solicitation to commit perjury in the first degree, and one count of solicitation to commit first-degree murder. Five of the charges were added to this case during his time in jail.

He is accused of killing his wife, Angela Craig, 43, by poisoning her workout smoothies. Her cause of death was determined to be lethal doses of cyanide and tetrahydrozoline, a decongestant found in over-the-counter eyedrops. She suffered through several bouts of sickness before her passing, and doctors struggled to determine why she was ill.

He was arrested on March 19, 2023. His bond was set at $10 million on June 28, 2023 . That October, he pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

James Craig's trial began on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

Court resumes with testimony from James's cellmate

Court resumes with testimony from James's cellmate

Court resumed Wednesday morning with defense attorneys performing a cross-examination of Kasey Bohannon, an inmate who was in Arapahoe County Jail custody and got know James Craig while he was in jail.

Defense attorney Lisa Moses' line of questioning centered around Bohannon's use of controlled substances before and during his time in the jail. He was also questioned about whether he told anyone about James's alleged scheme to pin his wife's death on a supposed suicide. Additionally, she also questioned him on his knowledge of the Craig case, but Bohannon said he didn't learn specifics about the case via the news.

In the redirect, prosecutor Osama Magrebi asked Bohannon if he came forward with information about the Craig case to get some kind of benefit from the prosecution, to which Bohannon replied, "absolutely not," and said the information he was providing in court Wednesday was the same information he knew in March 2023 when James was jailed after his arrest.

He testified that James came up to him while he was in the medical unit to tell him he would "rewrite" what Angela Craig had written in her journal in order to fake suicidal ideations that were allegedly "misplaced" somewhere inside their home so the cause of her death would be ruled a suicide. Bohannon said James told him about the cameras in his house, how to get into the home, and he was then given a map of his home with the layout of where cameras might be.

Bohannon said that he destroyed that map "within minutes" after it was handed to him. He would later tell law enforcement about James's alleged scheme.

Bohannon was then excused from the witness stand.

Nurse treating Angela recalled "a lot of chaos" as her condition worsened

Prosecutor Magrebi then called Michael Foti, a registered nurse who works at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital Anschutz Medical Campus and an outpatient clinic connected to UCHealth. A registered nurse since 2016, Foti said he started her career in Penn., then did travel nursing for about six years, working in "a lot of hospitals all over the country."

Foti said he was treating Angela Craig at UCHealth on March 15, 2023, and testified Angela's condition was "very poor" when he first started treating her.

"There was a lot of chaos," he recalled. "Her status, medically speaking, she was brain-dead. Her pupils had been blown, her intracranial pressure was in the 90s (normal ranges are between 5-15), so her condition was very bad."

Foti said he then took some blood draws at around 8:20 a.m. on March 15.

There was no cross-examination from the defense and he was excused from the stand.

Former cellmate says James wanted to kill investigators from inside the jail

Prosecutor Ryan Brackley then called Nathanial Harris to the witness stand. Harris is an inmate at Denver County Jail and said he came to testify Wednesday at the request of his wife "who asked me to be here because of the situation."

Harris told the court he knows James Craig because he was one of his cellmates in the Arapahoe County Jail back in November 2024. He said he and James would have conversations about his case and the charges he was facing. He told the court James told him he was there for "allegedly murdering his wife, helping her commit suicide."

Harris said James told him in jail that "his wife was suicidal and that he was ordering poisons to help her commit suicide," and that the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office was "stacking the case against him."

Harris testified James was interested in Harris' time in prison and reportedly told Harris he was interested in finding someone in the medical unit, "to fabricate things about his case, similar to what he talked about with me."

James reportedly told Harris that in the medical unit, he spoke with another inmate who he wanted to hire "to fix some evidence" in the case against him. Harris then reportedly told James Craig that his ex-wife "had fabricated documents and photos in a past case" of his.

Harris also testified that James Craig told him he wanted to kill investigators in the case — Bobbi Olson, the lead detective of the case with the Aurora Police Department, and a sheriff's deputy whose last name is Hisltrand.

James Craig reportedly told Harris his own son would have information about how to find Olson and the sheriff's deputy as he "wanted a hit on Olson 'before the trial started.'"

In cross-examination, defense attorney Ashley Witham questioned him about what's it like to experience jail for the first time, about his relationship with his ex-wife, and whether he remembered if the information he would eventually provide to prosecutors in this case would be of any benefit to him.

He also told Witham that a letter James allegedly wrote to order a hit on investigators was in his possession, and made arrangements for his ex-wife to notify deputies to search his cell so the letter would be found.

After a short break, court resumed with Witham asking Harris if he ever took an offer from the prosecution to dismiss a couple of charges in an unrelated case in exchange for this testimony Wednesday, but Harris replied that he didn't take the offer in the end, "because it didn't work for me."

There was no re-direct from the prosecution.

Prosecutors present letter allegedly written by James to discredit investigators in his case

Prosecutors then called Sgt. Nicholas Hudson to the witness stand. Hudson works at the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and has been with the department for a little over seven years. He is currently a sergeant assigned to the court services section, and his responsibilities are transport coordination. Prior to his time at the sheriff's office, he was employed with the Colorado State Patrol.

Around November 2024, Hudson told the court he was assigned to the jail, where he worked the graveyard shift from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m. On Nov. 9, 2024, he was on duty and got a call from a woman named Loretta — the prior witness's ex-wife.

Hudson said Loretta called about a letter that was to be mailed off, so he went to retrieve that letter from Harris' cell that the inmate claimed he received from James Craig.

The sergeant testified he was concerned for Harris' safety and wanted to protect him from "any kind of speculation that he was handing over a letter."

Hudson told the court he came up with a plan the following day to get everyone out of their cells and eventually found a letter under James Craig's bunk bed.

Hudson explained he then went to talk to Harris who described how the envelope containing the letter would look like, and asked for his permission to take the letter and open it.

The sergeant said that if he had not asked Harris about the location of the letter, he would have likely missed it, since it was a legal letter addressed to a lawyer.

Prosecutors then moved to publish the letter, which is about 11 pages long. Denver7 is publishing portions of the letter allegedly written by James Craig, for this story. The letter reads as follows:

Page 1, first paragraph:

"Hey Kazi [Harris' ex-wife], I know you don't know me, and I don't know you, so I'm sure we can both appreciate the suppositional letter like this passing through this. I hope you will appreciate the... that Nate's opinion of you... I would never normally been this trusting but I have been unjustly accused of a truly horrible crime... thus fighting fire with fire to clear my name and return me to my kids."



"Thank you in advance for making me and my kids the happiest people on earth. — Jimmy Craig."

Page 2:

"... Favor I am asking of you, there will of course be a financial incentive, but I know you do not need my money. But it's worth it to me... so I'd like to offer $20,000 to each witness... I'd like for you to be one of the witnesses, and your sister... after I pay you, you can pay the others in accordance to what you feel is appropriate... I can pay you once I'm out and my assets are unfrozen."



"... My attorney is Harvey Steinberg, who I think you know... but I think it might be best if you went directly to the DA to execute this plan... First, someone in jail set me up... I wrote letters to his family and friends offering to pay them... instead of sending them to his family and friends, he sent them to the DA in an effort to negotiate his own case..."

Page 3:

"... I also want to give you a lot of latitude in these stories. Nate has expressed tremendous confidence in you... I would rather you do what seems natural to you, instead of sticking rigidly to a plan I devised... Nate also said you go above and beyond using photoshop... these additional proofs may be necessary to effectively sell your story, especially given the services described above... you essentially have, within reason, a blank check here..."



"I think now is a good time to share with you several details about my wife Angela, so that you and the other witnesses... know her well...

The letter then described James Craig giving out a phone number, date of birth, address, and a Facebook for a joint account.

Page 7:

"Role one, this one is for you, you are a friend of Ang's, how you met and how far back your friendship goes is up to you. You knew, because Ang confided in you, about the threat of suicide..."



"This next part is crucial. The worst, dirtiest detective in the world is on my case. Her name is Bobbi Olson. We have to discredit her. I need you to say that after Ang died, you reached out to APD to share the above details... You told her this whole story. When you finished Detective berated you, said she didn't believe you. Accused you of lying, and told you to keep quiet... You know Detective Olson is trying to cover up. This is why as a concerned citizen you are coming forward now. Obviously you need to refuse to communicate with Olson... if no one will listen to you, you need to go to the media..."

Page 8:

"... Role 2, for your sister I hope. Also go to the DA. Your sister used to visit the family history library Ang volunteered at... Often, there was nobody there except your sister and Ang, so they became casual friends. If you're worried about the DA linking you and your sister, you can use a fake name... Make sure Harvey can contact you both after your statements make it into discovery... because I'm sure the DA is not going to call you as witnesses... Harvey will need to call you as defense witnesses..."

Page 9:

"... Role 3. Someone who can say they were either there with your sister at the family library... or even better, if the third witness can corroborate your story... if your sister feels comfortable incorporating more of the details from your own into her story, the better...



"... Role 4. Go to Harvey about this, not the DA. This person is either a friend of or somehow overheard Caitlin Romero, my former office manager... she's about 25 years old, plump, pretty face. Caitlin was recently heard bragging that she has been subpoenaed... it sounded like she fabricated evidence or testimony, something about the search history at work. Also something about how she ordered the cyanide that killed Ang. Caitlin said she did what she did because her bosses... pushed her to do it. Said they gave her a huge financial incentive to help them..."

In cross-examination, defense attorney Witham questioned Hudson about security measures throughout the Arapahoe County Jail, including what's recorded and kept as records for jail staff to review.

"You never pulled the texts between Loretta and Harris prior to the search of the cell, or listened to phone calls between the two before the search?" Witham asked. "No, that's pretty far out of my scope," Hudson replied.

Witham then asked if Hudson was taking Loretta at her word, to which Hudson replied: "The findings speak for themselves."

The defense attorney then asked Hudson if there was a property sheet (a form inmates can fill out so that their belongings can be released to family or friends) in the envelope that did not have Harris' name on it, which Hudson said there was not.

"This is someone else's property sheet found in Harris' possession?" Witham asked. "Correct," Hudson said.

Court then took its lunch break.

Denver7 continues to cover this case from inside the court and will update this story throughout the day.