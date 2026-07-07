AURORA, Colo. — UCHealth has treated nine people for rattlesnake bites since April as peak rattlesnake season takes hold across Colorado, and experts are urging hikers and outdoor enthusiasts to know what to do if they encounter one.

Unusually warm weather brought rattlesnakes out of hibernation early along the Colorado Front Range this year.

Near the Aurora Reservoir, walkers, bikers and runners are always on high alert.

Bright yellow signs at each trailhead heed warnings for trail users — rattlesnakes ahead.

MORE | Unusually warm weather brings rattlesnakes out of hibernation early along the Colorado Front Range

Southshore resident Noori Kuusivuori said neighbors help each other stay safe every summer.

"A lot of people will give you a heads up going around the bend, ‘Hey, heads up, there's a rattlesnake right there,’" Kuusivuori said.

She said she takes her own precautions on the trail.

"I just stay on the concrete, where I can see them better. I don't want to step on one," Kuusivuori said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says rattlesnakes are more likely to be active early in the day as temperatures rise.

The hot summer months mark peak rattlesnake season in Colorado, and UCHealth LifeLine helicopter crews is ready to respond when bites happen. Flight nurse Robert Hernandez said speed is critical.

► Watch Adria Iraheta's report in the player below:

Rattlesnake bites are on the rise in Colorado. Here's what to do if you're bitten.

"Our goal is always, always, always is to try to get from the time of the call to lifting off within 10 minutes," Hernandez said.

The crew keeps anti-venom on board and conducts rapid assessments to determine whether a patient needs it.

"Number one, of course, the first thing is pain, you look for swelling, you look for blood pressure changes, any kind of reaction, whether it's allergic reaction to the envenomation, signs of kind of shock," Hernandez said.

MORE | Rattlesnake season ramps up across Colorado. Here's how you can stay safe on your favorite trails

The team most recently saved a Windsor man's life with antivenom in June.

If you are bitten, experts say you should limit your movement and call 911 immediately. Getting help quickly can stop venom from spreading.

If you encounter a snake and get bitten, experts recommend carrying a marker or Sharpie outdoors. You should draw a circle around the snakebite, note the time, and use the marker to keep track of the edge of the swelling every few minutes – this helps doctors figure out how much the venom has spread once you get to the hospital.

Hernandez offered a simple piece of advice for anyone heading outside.

"The best bite is the one that never happens," Hernandez said.

MORE | Unusually warm weather brings rattlesnakes out of hibernation early along the Colorado Front Range

Rattlesnake deaths are rare, with fewer than 10 occurring each year nationwide.

Kuusivuori echoed that message, urging fellow trail users to stay alert while enjoying the great outdoors.

"[I] pay attention and look at the trail as I'm going to make sure that I'm not coming across a friend that I don't want to be friends with," Kuusivuori said, “just seems like they're everywhere in Colorado.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.