Unusually warm weather brings rattlesnakes out of hibernation early along the Colorado Front Range

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Unusually warm temperatures in the 90s are bringing rattlesnakes out of hibernation early along Colorado's Front Range.

Dr. Stephen Mackessy, a biology professor at the University of Northern Colorado, said the abnormal weather is altering the snakes' usual cycle.

"This kind of unusual weather is challenging for them, because they typically would be under cover in hibernation for another couple of weeks," Mackessy said.

Mackessy noted that while snakes are emerging earlier than usual, they are not straying far from their dens just yet and prefer to avoid humans.

“There’s really no evidence to suggest that there would be any change in their attitude. And you know, in reality, people that are out hiking in the springtime have probably walked by rattlesnakes at close proximity many, many times and not even known it,” Mackessy said.

Ken Kapelke took his four grandsons on their first fishing trip of the year to enjoy the spring sunshine on Wednesday — yet another record-breaking heat day this March in Colorado.

"Gosh, I can't believe this weather," Kapelke said.

Kapelke made sure his family was prepared for the outdoors as they soaked up the sunshine at Barr Lake State Park.

"Plenty of sunscreen, and bug spray — bug spray, because all the bugs are out right now," Kapelke said.

Not just bugs — it’s snakes, too.

"I just try to be aware of my surroundings and, like, try to see if I see any like, animals to get out of the way or, like, try to avoid them," his grandson, Easton, said.

Experts say that’s your best defense against a snake bite.



Denver7's Mozzarella has a few tips for dogs and their humans about hiking Colorado's trail during snake season:

Denver7 Dogs Rattlesnake season in Colorado | From Mozzarella with Denver7 Dogs Mozzarella

Prairie rattlesnakes are the only venomous snakes across the Front Range. While all bites are venomous, the amount of venom in each bite could vary, according to clinical expert and Ophirex Chief Medical Officer Dr. Timothy Platts-Mills.

“If it just ate a meal, then it might have less venom in its glands, and so you might get less venom. Or if it's maybe very angry, or you step on it and really hurt it, it might give you more venom, let's say, than if it's just sort of a warning bite,” said Platts-Mills. “You don't really know how much venom was injected into you when you're bitten, and so you kind of have to just assume that it could be bad.”

If you encounter a snake and get bitten, experts recommend carrying a marker outdoors. You should draw a circle around the snakebite, note the time, and use the marker to keep track of the edge of the swelling every few minutes.

Morgan Jared, director for emergency services at HCA HealthONE Swedish, said this helps doctors figure out how much the venom has spread once you get to the hospital.

"That allows us to not only see how quickly the venom is engaging with the tissue and causing problems, but whether or not our treatment is working," Jared said.

Jared advised against cutting or sucking on the wound. Instead, he said victims should limit their movement and act fast.

"Biggest thing is isolate it and then just get it, get to get to an ER," Jared said.

Rattlesnake deaths are rare, with fewer than 10 occurring each year nationwide.

Jared told Denver7 the hospital has not yet seen any snake bite patients needing treatment this season.

Still, residents are urged to be cautious as the weather warms up.

"Especially on these type of days. 90-degree weather and stuff," Kapelke said.

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