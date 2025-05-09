Rattlesnake season in Colorado | A word from Mozzarella with Denver7 Dogs

Woof, woof! Mozzarella here, your favorite canine correspondent in the Mile High City. 👋 With the weather warming up nicely here in Denver, my human has been taking me on more adventures. We love exploring the trails and sniffing all the interesting smells.

However, she’s been extra cautious lately, and for good reason: rattlesnake season is upon us!

These slithery neighbors of ours can pose a real danger to us furry friends. Their bites are painful and can be very serious. So, I wanted to bark out a few important things to keep in mind to stay safe, and what your humans should do if, heaven forbid, one of us gets bitten.

Staying Safe from Rattlesnakes: My Sniffing Guide

From my low-to-the-ground perspective, I sometimes get a little too curious about rustling in the underbrush. My human is always reminding me to be careful.

Here’s what I’ve learned (mostly by being gently tugged away from suspicious sounds!):



Stay on the path: When we stick to well-maintained trails, we’re less likely to stumble upon a sunbathing rattler. Those sneaky snakes like to hang out in tall grass, under rocks, and in other hidden spots.

When we stick to well-maintained trails, we’re less likely to stumble upon a sunbathing rattler. Those sneaky snakes like to hang out in tall grass, under rocks, and in other hidden spots. Listen up! Rattlesnakes usually give a warning with their distinctive rattle. If you hear that buzzing sound, freeze! Let your human pull you back slowly.

Rattlesnakes usually give a warning with their distinctive rattle. If you hear that buzzing sound, freeze! Let your human pull you back slowly. Keep me close: Not only is this the law on most trails, it’s also a good way to stay safe. This isn’t the time to be a solo adventurer. When I’m on a leash, my human can keep me out of harm’s way. Plus, she can spot potential dangers that my nose-to-the-ground approach might miss.

Not only is this the law on most trails, it’s also a good way to stay safe. This isn’t the time to be a solo adventurer. When I’m on a leash, my human can keep me out of harm’s way. Plus, she can spot potential dangers that my nose-to-the-ground approach might miss. Be extra careful at dawn and dusk: These are often the times when rattlesnakes are most active as they regulate their body temperature.

Depending on the environment, rattlesnakes can sometimes blend into their surroundings, like this young snake on South Table Mountain. How fast can you spot it?

Oh No! What if a Rattlesnake Bites Me? My Human's Urgent To-Do List

Even if we’re careful, accidents can happen. If a rattlesnake were to bite me, my human knows she needs to act FAST.

Here’s her emergency plan (which your humans should also have!):



Stay calm: I know it would be scary, but panicking won't help. My human needs to remain as calm as possible. Restrict movement: The more I move, the faster the venom can spread. My human should try to keep me as still as possible. Get to a vet IMMEDIATELY: This is the most critical step. Rattlesnake bites in dogs are serious and require professional medical attention. Time is of the essence. Carry me if possible: To minimize movement, my human will carry me to the car. Do NOT try to suck out the venom: This is a myth and can actually cause more harm. Do NOT apply a tourniquet: This can also be harmful.

My human has even researched the locations of emergency veterinary clinics in our area, just in case. That’s being prepared!

So, fellow Denver critters and their humans, let’s all enjoy the beautiful Colorado outdoors safely.

Keep your noses (and paws) out of trouble, listen for that tell-tale rattle, and make sure your humans know what to do in an emergency.

Stay safe out there!

