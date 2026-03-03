DENVER — Anti-war protesters gathered at the Colorado State Capitol demanding an end to U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran Monday night, as some Coloradans with family in the country say they cannot reach their loved ones amid an internet blackout.

The U.S. and Israel launched strikes early Saturday, killing Iran's supreme leader and other senior officials. Missile alerts were activated across the Middle East, from Israel to the United Arab Emirates.

U.S. and Saudi Arabian officials say the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh was attacked by two Iranian drones that did minimal damage.

At the Colorado State Capitol, demonstrators called the strikes unprovoked and illegal.

"There are absolutely human rights concerns in Iran, the way that there were in Iraq. There are ways to engage with civil society to try to bring about a government that respects people's rights," demonstrator Lisa Kunkey said.

‘I feel helpless’: Coloradans cut off from family in Iran as protests erupt at State Capitol

"It's an incredibly high-stakes decision. It's incredibly wasteful, it's cruel, it's inhumane, and regular people have to pay the price, and we need to stand against it," demonstrator Lillian House said.

Among those regular people is Moji Agha, a Colorado resident who says he has been unable to reach his family in Iran.

"Well, I'm horrified. I'm worried. I feel helpless," Agha said.

Local Denver rally shows divided feelings over U.S.-Israel action against Iran Tyler Melito

Agha said he last spoke with family members two days ago.

“Up to that point, everybody was okay, although one of the bombs or missiles had hit a building 300 meters away from their house in northern Tehran,” Agha said.

Iran is under an internet blackout, making it harder for Iranian Americans like Agha to contact loved ones.

"Whenever I'm able to contact my family and friends, I ask them to take care of themselves, to not expose themselves to unnecessary danger, and I ask them to pray for me, who will have to worry thousands of miles away," Agha said.

Local Colorado gas prices climb 6 cents in one day following U.S. strikes in Iran Dan Grossman

Agha says he is working with other activists calling for peace.

"In the meantime, people of Iran are suffering immensely," Agha said.

Explaining his rationale for striking the regime, President Donald Trump said the U.S. was "nearly under threat."

"The regime already had missiles capable of hitting Europe and our bases, both local and overseas, and would soon have had missiles capable of reaching our beautiful America," Trump said.

Iran's National Security Council says it is prepared for "a long war." President Trump has declared that the operation will continue for as long as needed.