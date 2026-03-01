DENVER — More than 24 hours after the United States and Israel attacked Iran, Coloradans are continuing to express their feelings about what the attack means not only for the world, but here in our state.

For the second straight day, Coloradans expressed their opinions on the steps of the state Capitol about the attack by the US and Israel on Iran.

But instead of anger, as was the case on Saturday, the tone on Sunday was more cheerful.

"Today it's a celebration about like getting our freedom back, and we would love to have people to be happy with us," said Forzun Yalme, who helped organize the event with Free Iran Colorado.

For some Iranian-Americans, the news of the attack brings a new sense of hope that freedom is near.

"For me to be Iranian-American, in 47 years here, I learned about democracy and human rights and what I like," detailed Amir Tosh, another member of Free Iran Colorado. "I want to transfer what your values are for democracy, human rights, freedom to my country, my motherland."

Denver rally shows divided feelings over U.S.-Israel action against Iran

“My uncle and grandma, grandparents, they were all so happy about what happened, because we can, like, now feel the freedom," explained Yalme.

But some Iranian-Americans are more cautious.

Colorado's only Iranian-American state representative, Yara Zokaie, doubts the operation will have a significant impact to Iran's leadership.

"I'm sympathetic to people who want regime change by any means necessary, but I think we also need to stop and realize what this actually means," said Zokaie. "Regime change is not something that can happen in one airstrike."

Zokaie admits she herself was elated to hear Iran’s supreme leader and other top officials were killed in the attack.

But she hopes Coloradans remember the innocent people who have already been killed and those who are more likely to come.

"I ask that we remember the humanity of people in the Middle East as this news unfolds. I ask that we call for a peaceful resolution that we empower Iranian people who will bring change from within, and that we call for no war with Iran," said Zokaie.

Several people at today's event at the Capitol approached our Denver7 team. They shared their gratitude for President Donald Trump, the US military, and the Israelis for their action in helping bring freedom to Iran.

They hope others will see that as well. They plan on being here for the next hour and a half or so.

