Colorado gas prices climb 6 cents in one day following U.S. strikes in Iran

DENVER — Gas prices in Colorado and across the country rose sharply on Monday as U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran caused major disruptions across the region.

At one point, crude oil futures jumped just under 9% on the New York Mercantile Exchange from its closing price of $67.29 on Friday to $73.19.

Brent crude futures rose even higher, by as much as 13%, to their highest level in over a year.

The increase has put pressure on gas prices, which rose nationally by 5.6 cents over the last week, according to GasBuddy.

Colorado has seen a similar increase, rising 6 cents from Sunday to $2.88 a gallon.

Due to sanctions on the country, Iran accounts for only about 4% of the world’s oil production, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The main pressure comes from the Strait of Hormuz, a major chokepoint that flows between Iran and the U.A.E.

According to the Energy Information Administration, 20% of the world’s daily oil supply passes through the strait, which connects major exporters Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Kuwait to the rest of the world.

On Monday, Iran said the Strait was closed and warned it would attack any ships trying to pass, according to Reuters.

President Donald Trump signaled the situation in Iran could continue for four to five weeks, but has the “capability to go far longer than that.”

It increases uncertainty about how long the economic impacts could continue.