Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Too much of a good thing: Flooding impacts roads, trails and parks after heavy rainfall in Denver area

Scattered showers possible Saturday and Sunday
A few scattered showers will be possible on Saturday and likely on Mother's Day. Highs will be in the low 60s on Saturday, with mid-to-upper 50s on Sunday.
flood damage.png
Posted at 12:13 PM, May 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-13 15:06:49-04

DENVER — Two straight days of non-stop rain last week damaged roads, trails and state parks in the Denver metro area and set records during what is considered the city's wettest month.

More than four inches of rain fell in Denver over three days, setting a new daily rainfall record for the city on Thursday. Denver International Airport reported 2.92 inches which broke the previous record of 1.55 inches set back in 2011.

May is considered Denver’s wettest month of the year. The monthly mean for precipitation is 2.12 inches. The wettest May in Denver history (and wettest month ever) brought 8.57 inches of precipitation in 1876.

The deluge began on Wednesday and didn’t let up until Friday. Flooded streets stranded drivers and damaged several roads in several places along the Front Range. The heavy rainfall caused creeks to burst their banks.

More than 20 streets in Adams County were hit by floods and are closed due to damage. Adams County trails are also closed. Authorities believe the damage and impact to the county is severe.

Adams County flooding

Local News

All Adams County trails and dozens of roads closed due to flooding, damage

Danielle Kreutter
9:56 PM, May 12, 2023

Other parts of the Denver metro area were also impacted by record-breaking rainfall. On Saturday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that the east and west boat ramps at Cherry Creek State Park will be closed after flooding damaged a road in the park.

The system that dumped all that rain moved out to the east of Colorado Saturday, but there is still a chance for more rain this weekend—but nothing like what fell on Thursday. A few scattered showers will be possible on Saturday and likely on Mother's Day.

On Friday, AIRTRACKER7 flew over several spots from across the metro to see what roads looked like and the aerial shots did not disappoint. The extent of damage and the total cost caused by the floods is still unknown.

AIRTRACKER7 takes to the sky after rains leave flood streets

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-samsungplusB.png

Local News

Watch free Denver7 news, streaming anytime on your Samsung TV Plus