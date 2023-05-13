Too much of a good thing: Flooding impacts roads, trails and parks after heavy rainfall in Denver area

DENVER — Two straight days of non-stop rain last week damaged roads, trails and state parks in the Denver metro area and set records during what is considered the city's wettest month.

More than four inches of rain fell in Denver over three days, setting a new daily rainfall record for the city on Thursday. Denver International Airport reported 2.92 inches which broke the previous record of 1.55 inches set back in 2011.

May is considered Denver’s wettest month of the year. The monthly mean for precipitation is 2.12 inches. The wettest May in Denver history (and wettest month ever) brought 8.57 inches of precipitation in 1876.

The deluge began on Wednesday and didn’t let up until Friday. Flooded streets stranded drivers and damaged several roads in several places along the Front Range. The heavy rainfall caused creeks to burst their banks.

More than 20 streets in Adams County were hit by floods and are closed due to damage. Adams County trails are also closed. Authorities believe the damage and impact to the county is severe.

Local News All Adams County trails and dozens of roads closed due to flooding, damage Danielle Kreutter

Other parts of the Denver metro area were also impacted by record-breaking rainfall. On Saturday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that the east and west boat ramps at Cherry Creek State Park will be closed after flooding damaged a road in the park.

The system that dumped all that rain moved out to the east of Colorado Saturday, but there is still a chance for more rain this weekend—but nothing like what fell on Thursday. A few scattered showers will be possible on Saturday and likely on Mother's Day.

On Friday, AIRTRACKER7 flew over several spots from across the metro to see what roads looked like and the aerial shots did not disappoint. The extent of damage and the total cost caused by the floods is still unknown.

AIRTRACKER7 takes to the sky after rains leave flood streets