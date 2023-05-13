All Adams County trails and dozens of roads closed due to flooding, damage

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. - Dozens of roads in Adams County are closed after record rainfall damaged streets.

The following streets are closed as of Friday and will remain closed until further notice.



26th Ave., between Yulle Road and Wolf Creek Road

64th Ave., between Piggott Road and Wolf Creek Road

Piggott Road from 80th Ave. to 88th Ave.

Old Victory Road, from Highway 36 to Highway 79

72nd Ave., from Bradbury-Krebs Road to Xmore Road

Road 15, from Bradbury-Krebs Road to Xmore Road

26th Ave., from Strasburg Road to Comanche Drive

26th Ave., from Piggott Road to Yulle Road

48th Ave., from Strasburg Road to Piggott Road

112th Ave., from Headlight Road to Nordbye Road

112th Ave., from Behrens Road to Horrogate Road

72nd Ave. from Converse Road to SH 79

80th Ave., from Schumaker Road to SH 79

Cameron Drive, from Guy Court to O’Brien

Converse Road, from 128th Ave. to 144th Ave.

Converse Road, from 88th Ave. to 112th Ave.

E. 112th Ave., from SH 79 to Converse Road

104th Ave., at Manilla Road and at Tumbleweed Court

64th Ave., from Converse Road to Schumaker Road

Converse Road, from 88th Ave. to 64th Ave.

72nd Ave., at Converse Road and SH 79

80th Ave., from SH 79 to Schumaker Road

112th Ave., from Himalaya Road to Picadilly

All Adams County trails are also closed, which include:

South Platte River Trail

Clear Creek Trail

Niver Creek Trail

Little Dry Creek Trails.

Crews have been out assessing and closing down roads in the county since Thursday. In some places, the water was so high that cars got stuck and drivers needed to be rescued.

"That's how it has been throughout the whole county. It's not really an isolated incident. It's pretty widespread throughout our county," said Adams County Highway Foreman Dylan Engelsman.

With some roads still covered in deep water, it's challenging for crews to assess if the damage is minor or serious. They do believe the damage and impact to the county collectively is severe.

"Hopefully some of the water will keep receding, and we can start opening more roads up as necessary or as allowed. Then we can start emergency repairs as allowed," said Engelsman.

It's the first time in 10 years that all four trail systems in Adams County needed to be shut down.

"I think the last time we did was in the floods of 2013," said Byron Fanning, the director of Parks and Open Space for Adams County.

While some parts of the trails are dry and visible, the impact of flooding is sporadic and widespread, prompting the closures.

"We've had some washout, that we're going to have to go back in and stabilize before we can open the trail back up," Fanning said. "There's plenty of stretches of the trail that are just fine, but you go around the corner and you could end up under water."

While speaking to Denver7 near the trail, several bicyclists rode by — something the county says shouldn't be happening until the trail system is deemed safe.

Road crews also hope drivers abide by their road closed signs too.

"We know it can be an inconvenience, but we're going to be working to get these roads back online as soon as possible," said Englesman.