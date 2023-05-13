Watch Now
More rain possible in Denver for Mother's Day weekend

Rain won't be as heavy, but it will be cool and unsettled across the Denver metro area
Posted at 7:11 AM, May 13, 2023
The super soggy system that dropped 3 to 6 inches of rain over Denver and the Front Range has finally swirled off to the east of Colorado. We'll see the chance for more rain this weekend, but nothing like what fell on Thursday.

Rain totals in the last 48 hours ranged anywhere from 3 to 6 inches across the Denver metro area and northeastern plains. To the west, the mountains received over a foot of snow near the Continental Divide.

The high water is receding and we'll see some drier weather for any Saturday games that your kids might have.

A few scattered showers will be possible on Saturday and likely on Mother's Day. Highs will be in the low 60s on Saturday, with mid-to-upper 50s on Sunday.

Warmer weather arrives Monday with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday will be perhaps the driest day of the week with highs in the low to mid-70s. Wednesday through next Friday will be pretty typical for the middle of May with scattered afternoon thunderstorms and highs of 70-75 degrees.

