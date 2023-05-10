Live weather blog: Tornado watch covers much of Colorado's urban corridor, northeastern plains until 9 p.m.

Severe weather is rumbling around Colorado and a tornado watch is in effect for much of the urban corridor and northeastern plains until Wednesday evening.

Large hail, damaging wind, and isolated tornadoes are possible for the rest of the day, especially along and east of Interstate 25.

A tornado warning is impacting parts of Douglas County and Jefferson County until 3:30 p.m. Watch live updates below.

Tornado warning issued for parts of Colorado

The weather pattern will stay unsettled for the next few days.

3:22 p.m. | SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS | New severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for Castle Rock, Parker and Castle Pines until 4 p.m. These warnings effect more than 250,000.

3:12 p.m. | TORNADO WARNING | A new tornado warning is now impacting Midland and Divide until 3:45 p.m.

3 p.m. | NEW TORNADO WARNINGS ISSUED | Multiple new tornado warnings have been issued by the NWS.

One is for Teller County, south of Westcreek. A second one applies to Castle Pines, Lone Tree and Louviers. A third warning is for Westcreek.

All of these warnings expire at 3:30 p.m.

FIRST ALERT: TORNADO WARNING for Douglas County #COwx pic.twitter.com/7CGrkl4sQi — Mike Nelson (@MikeNelson247) May 10, 2023

2:53 p.m. | DENVER AIRPORT UPDATE | The Denver International Airport said inbound flights are delayed at their origin point an average of two hours and 35 minutes. According to Flight Aware, about 500 flights are delayed and 92 are canceled.

2:50 p.m. | SEVERE THUNDERSTORM | A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Teller County until 3:15 p.m.

2:45 p.m. | TORNADO WARNING EXPIRES | The tornado warning that was in effect for Park County, Jefferson County, Douglas County and Teller County has now expired.

2:15 p.m. | TORNADO WARNING | A tornado warning is now in effect for Park County, Jefferson County, Douglas County and Teller County. According to an alert from the NWS, radar indicated rotation in a storm.

The warning specifically impacts southwestern Douglas County, east-central Park County and southwestern Jefferson County, the NWS said.

Tornado Warning including Douglas County, CO, Jefferson County, CO, Park County, CO until 2:45 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/1t8KgYSEjS — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 10, 2023

It expires at 2:45 p.m.

A separate warning for Teller County was issued shortly after and is in place until 2:45 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Teller County, CO until 2:45 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/N1kZGZIKLC — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 10, 2023

Both warnings apply to the same area north of Lake George.

2 p.m. | TORNADO WATCH | A tornado watch is now in effect for much of central and northeast Colorado, as well as parts of Kansas and Nebraska. According to the alert, tornadoes are possible in the area. Scattered hail the size of an apple is likely, NWS said. Wind gusts may reach up to 75 mph.

This affects more than 3.5 million people. The watch expires at 9 p.m.

