Here’s how flooded some parts of the Denver metro were after record-breaking rainfall

DENVER – You saw the videos on Reddit and you probably tried to brace the Cherry Creek Trail on your bike, but the record-breaking rainfall that we experienced for the past two and-a-half days left major flooding in several roadways, parks, and even the Suncor refinery plant in Commerce City.

AIRTRACKER7 flew over several spots from across the metro to see what roads looked like and the aerial shots did not disappoint.

There was major flooding on 114th Ave. between Washington and York Street in Thornton, the Cherry Creek bike path in Denver (we see you Redditors).

Another incredible sight left by the floodwaters though was Highway 2 between 96th Avenue and 104th in Commerce City.

It was here where AIRTRACKER7 flew over the Suncor refinery, which had standing water several inches high.

And a good example of NOT what to do happened on Havana Street at East 102nd Avenue in Commerce City, where drives passed a car that was stranded in the middle of the flooded road.

Check out the full flight from AIRTRACKER7 in the video below.

AIRTRACKER7 takes to the sky after rains leave flood streets