Firefighters gain 20% containment at Currant Creek Fire on Western Slope

DELTA COUNTY, Colo. — As firefighters continue to battle Front Range fires, a similar scene has been unfolding on the Western Slope, where crews have gained 20% containment at the Currant Creek Fire.

The fire, which is burning about five miles east of Cedaredge near Redlands Mesa, was first reported on Saturday afternoon. Fire officials said it was "growing rapidly and aggressively" and had already reached 80 acres by the time firefighters arrived, according to the Delta County Sheriff's Office. A storm moved in, which helped suppress the fire's forward progress.

On Tuesday, as the sun was setting, firefighters noticed a flare-up in the fire's activity in the southeast area, and they quickly began building handline around the spot fire and strengthening the dozer line. They successfully held the spot fire at the dozer line until it was suppressed at 3 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff's office said.

Crews' objective Wednesday was to further secure that spot fire and to prevent any other hot spots.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control Multi-Mission Aircraft flew the fire and confirmed it remained confined to the west side of the ridge. It also mapped the spot fire, which added 9 acres to the fire's total acreage, bringing it to 193 acres.

Currant Creek Fire map Update - Wednesday, July 31, 2024

While the Currant Creek Fire remained active Wednesday, a helicopter dropped water to cool the troublesome spots so firefighters could work closer to the perimeter.

By the end of the day, the firefighters had increased the fire containment level to 20%, up from 10% on Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

The estimated full containment date is Aug. 7.

Currant Creek Fire map
Aerial image from the Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control Multi-Mission Aircraft showing the fire retardant drops and burned area of the Currant Creek Fire near Cedaredge.

The cause remains under investigation.

Currant Creek Road is closed at the intersection with Cactus Park Road. Only residents are allowed on the lower portions of Currant Creek Road.

To sign up for emergency alerts in Delta County, visit DeltaCountyCO.gov/Alerts.

