Here's the latest on the 3 major wildfires burning on Colorado's Front Range

DENVER — Colorado fire crews are fighting three separate wildfires—the Alexander Mountain Fire, the Stone Canyon Fire, and the Quarry Fire—in Larimer, Boulder, and Jefferson counties this week. At least one person has died, thousands have been forced from their homes, and multiple structures have been destroyed.

Denver7

6,781-acres

O% contained

4,000 people evacuated

800 people under voluntary evacuation

No structures reported destroyed

No injuries reported

The Alexander Mountain Fire was first reported at around 10:38 a.m. Monday west of the Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch, Retreat & Wedding Venue, and forced the evacuations of thousands in the area.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, officials said about 270 firefighters are attacking the fire from the ground while numerous aviation assets take to the sky.

On Thursday, when hotshot crews and multiple other resources arrive, crews will focus on the northwest perimeter and the Highway 34 corridor.

Larimer County declared a disaster emergency Tuesday, which will allow it to activate more local, state, and federal resources. On Wednesday, FEMA authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Alexander Mountain Fire.

1,580 acres

O% contained

Evacuations in place

5 structures destroyed

1 person dead

The Stone Canyon Fire, reported just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, is burning just west of Rabbit Mountain and northeast of Lyons.

Human remains were found in a structure, Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson said during a press conference on Wednesday morning. He added that the fire impacted five structures but did not say what sort of structures they were or if they had been damaged or destroyed.

According to the Boulder Office of Disaster Management, there was no significant growth overnight. The fire's most active section is its northeast section. The office said aircraft will return Wednesday to help attack from the air.

On Wednesday, FEMA authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Stone Mountain Fire.

200 acres

O% contained

575 homes evacuated

No structures reported destroyed

No injuries reported

Hundreds of people were forced to evacuate their homes before dawn Wednesday after a wildfire near Deer Creek Canyon grew to approximately 200 acres by late morning. Windy conditions raised concerns the fire—the third in as many days in the Front Range—could spread even further throughout the day.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook and X, formerly Twitter, that residents in the Deer Creek Mesa, Sampson, McKinney, Murphy, and Maxwell subdivisions were under mandatory evacuation.

According to Jefferson County spokesperson Mark Techmeyer, the Silver Ranch and Silver Ranch South subdivisions were under pre-evacuation notices.

The fire was spotted by a Jefferson County deputy doing his regular patrol in the area at about 9 p.m. Tuesday night. He came across a small 10x10 spot fire that grew to 100 acres within about three hours "in a very populated area that is mountainous and steep," Techmeyer said during a news conference Wednesday morning.