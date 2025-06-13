Driver who struck and killed cyclist Magnus White sentenced to 4 years in prison

BOULDER, Colo. – The driver, who struck and killed young rising cycling champion Magnus White will serve 4 years in Colorado's Department of Corrections.

The sentence was handed down Friday by Boulder County Judge Dea M. Lindsey.

Yeva Smilianska, 24, was found guilty of the vehicular homicide - reckless driving charge on April 4, a class 4 felony, after deliberating for around seven hours.

Smilianska will also serve 3 years mandatory parole and the sentence begins immediately.

The jury reached an unanimous decision on that charge in lieu of finding her guilty on the lesser charge of caress driving causing death.

Yeva Smilianska is taken into custody after the sentencing on June 13, 2025.Yeva Smilianska, 24, was found guilty of vehicular homicide and reckless driving in April after she hit and killed Magnus White, who was biking on the paved shoulder of Highway 119 in Boulder on July 29, 2023. White was training for the U.S. Cycling National Team in the mountain biking world championships when he was hit and ejected from his bike.

The 17-year-old was an accomplished cyclist with several titles to his name and was preparing for what would have been his third world championship competition in Scotland.

He was just 15 minutes from home when he was killed and 72 hours away from boarding a plane to represent the USA.

Smilianska faced a sentence of 2 to 6 years in either Colorado's Department of Corrections, Community Corrections or parole.

‘My son was my hero’

Michael White, the father of Magnus White, gives his statement during the sentencing of Yeva Smilianska.

Magnus’ dad, Michael White, shared with the court the pain the loss of his son has brought to his family.

"You are witnessing someone living a nightmare, a nightmare I'll never wake up from – the loss of a child is the worst loss a human being can endure. If there's something more painful in life, I never hope to find it,” said Michael White. “How can this be real? How can all of this be real? After the verdict that night, both my wife and I had the same thought — okay Magnus, it's over now, you can come home."

White continued that Smilianska’s “recklessness wasn’t a momentary lapse.”

"She didn't just kill Magnus, she killed his mom, his dad, his brother – she didn't just take his life, she took all of ours with it,” said White. "Her only remorse is for herself – anything she says now, today, means nothing."

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty began sentencing, urging the judge to impose the maximum penalty.

“This is not the first vehicular homicide sentencing I've stood before the court on. These cannot continue this way. The deterrent factor is significant,” said Dougherty, who described Smilianska as displaying a lack of remorse before, during and after the trial.

Photos of Magnus White during the sentencing of Yeva Smilianska.

“The defendant's complete failure to accept responsibility and express any genuine remorse. She has never once done so."Citing examples of the defendant allegedly taking selfies outside the courtroom during the trial as an example of lack of remorse, Dougherty angrily told the court: "I'm sorry — but I've never seen this in 27 years and I hope I never see it again."

The defense later countered Smilianska’s last Instagram post was in October 2023 and the last Facebook post in December 2022.

Smilianska’s mother, Oleksandra, apologized to the White family for the photos claiming they were meant for her.“The reason was, I asked to send me photos was because I was really sick,” said Oleksandra Smilianska.

“Was not for social media, it was because I was sick and can’t be present in the trial.”Magnus White’s family sought the maximum punishment, and since their son’s death, have advocated for increased penalties for drivers involved in deadly crashes.

During the 5-day trial, Smilianska admitted she passed out behind the wheel while driving along the highway.

At first, she blamed the crash on a vehicle issue, claiming the steering wheel malfunctioned causing the car to veer off the road. Smilianska told the jury she wanted the crash to be the fault of the car since it was difficult to accept it was her fault.

Smilianska’s defense, citing she had no criminal record, sought a community-based sentence, telling the court she was sorry for her actions.“A prison sentence is to impose a sanction – for a person who has repeatedly disregarded the law,” said her defense.

'She severed our family tree'

Jill White, mother of Magnus White, gives her statement during the sentencing of Yeva Smilianska.

Jill White, Magnus’s mother, shared with the court the heartbreaking moments she said goodbye to her son while he was kept on life support in the hospital.

“I watched Magnus take his first breath and I watched him take his last breath,” said Jill White. “I watched helplessly as the medical team performed CPR to keep Magnus alive. I believe they were doing it for me."

She spoke of the devastation her family still deals with, including the impact on her husband, nearly 2 years after the crash.

"My husband is consumed by depression. I wake up every morning to him sobbing in his pillow," said White. "I want to die everyday — when she killed Magnus she took my desire to live. There's no shine in my eyes anymore."

Yeva Smilianska, speaking through a translator, also addressed the court before the sentence was handed down.

“I can’t express with words I have how much I would like to go back to the decision I made and what has brought me here today,” said Smilianska. “I’m not indifferent to this and I'm deeply sorry for taking the life of such an incredible person away.”

Polina Krutova – speaking through a translator – defended her friend Smilianska as “a person who always comes to your aid and will never refuse to hope.” On Smilianska’s lack of visible emotion, Krutova said “when she hurts she usually grinds her teeth and moves on and tries to help others. She doesn’t know how to express her emotions.”

On Smilianska’s demeanor, Judge Lindsey in her decision said “It’s super easy to interpret and put that interpretation to how we might deal with a situation and the court simply can’t do that.”

The Judge also said the Court found Smilianska has the potential to be rehabilitated.

Judge Lindsey noted the defendant “lied about this crash for many months during this investigation.”

Following the 4-year sentence, Smilianska's mother was asked to comment.

"She killed Magnus White — but she saved many lives and she does not deserve what she got today," said Oleksandra Smilianska.

Defense attorneys declined to comment following the decision.

After Magnus’ death, his parents turned grief into a mission by launching The White Line nonprofit which raises awareness on road dangers experienced by vulnerable road users and aims to make infrastructure safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

As part of their work, the White’s are pushing for stricter laws – both state and national – to impose harsher penalties for drivers involved in careless and reckless driving crashes.

That push included Colorado Senate Bill 25-281, which was signed into law by Governor Polis this month.

In December 2024, Colorado Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse introduced a national bike safety bill in memory of Magnus White.

The Magnus White Cyclist Safety Act would require automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems to be installed on all new passenger motor vehicles. The bill expands on existing provisions finalized earlier this year by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

If passed, the legislation would require the Department of Transportation to develop comprehensive rules for AEB implementation within three years. Automakers would then have two model years to comply.

This is a developing story and will be updated.