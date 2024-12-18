Rep. Joe Neguse introduces national bike safety bill in memory of Boulder cyclist Magnus White

DENVER — Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse introduced a national bike safety bill Wednesday in memory of Magnus White, the 17-year-old Boulder cyclist killed after he was struck by a vehicle last year.

The Magnus White Cyclist Safety Act would require automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems to be installed on all new passenger motor vehicles. The bill expands on existing provisions finalized earlier this year by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Under the proposed legislation, the AEB systems installed in vehicles would be required to detect cyclists, pedestrians, and other vulnerable road users effectively, regardless of factors such as skin tone, clothing color, or protective gear.

Jill White, Magnus' mother and co-founder of The White Line, emphasized the human impact behind the legislation.

"We can't bring Magnus back. That pain will never go away. This bill isn't just about technology—it's about saving lives when drivers fail. It's about making sure no one else has to bury a loved one because the system didn't do enough," she said in a press release.

If passed, the legislation would require the Department of Transportation to develop comprehensive rules for AEB implementation within three years. Automakers would then have two model years to comply.

White was a U.S. national team cyclist and was struck by a vehicle on a training ride near his home in Boulder. The suspect, Yeva Smilianska, pleaded not guilty to one count of vehicular homicide earlier this year.

Her trial has been delayed multiple times but is scheduled to begin March 31, 2025.