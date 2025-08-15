Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two people hospitalized in reported wrong-way driver crash on EB6th Ave. and Osage Street Friday morning

Two people were taken to the hospital after Denver police said they received a report of a crash involving a wrong-way driver on W. 6th Ave. and N. Osage Street Friday morning.
DENVER — Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after Denver police said they received report of a crash involving a wrong-way driver on W. 6th Ave. and N. Osage Street Friday morning.

The crash occurred at 1:59 a.m., according to the Denver Police Department. One of the vehicles involved was a Front Range Patrol car. Denver7 reached out to the security service for comment. Front Range Patrol said it had limited information about the wreck and had no comment, as of 6:09 a.m.

The eastbound lanes of W. 6th Ave. were closed at N. Osage Street for the crash cleanup and investigation. Traffic backed up to Federal Boulevard as a result, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said. He observed Friday morning commuters using Osage Street to 3rd Ave. to try to get around the wreck, but he said it can't handle that level of traffic influx.

Luber recommended drivers take Federal to 8th Ave., or take Federal all the way to W. Colfax Avenue to get into downtown Denver. Commuters farther back could use Sheridan Boulevard, Luber said.

All lanes of W. 6th Ave. at N. Osage Street reopened around 6:40 a.m. Friday.

