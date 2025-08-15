Two people hospitalized in reported wrong-way driver crash on EB6th Ave. and Osage Street Friday morning

DENVER — Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after Denver police said they received report of a crash involving a wrong-way driver on W. 6th Ave. and N. Osage Street Friday morning.

The crash occurred at 1:59 a.m., according to the Denver Police Department. One of the vehicles involved was a Front Range Patrol car. Denver7 reached out to the security service for comment. Front Range Patrol said it had limited information about the wreck and had no comment, as of 6:09 a.m.

The crash looks terrible on EB 6th Ave. One car is a security patrol car. There was a report to DPD that there was a wrong way driver in the area. pic.twitter.com/OfUwFQ8iSp — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) August 15, 2025

The eastbound lanes of W. 6th Ave. were closed at N. Osage Street for the crash cleanup and investigation. Traffic backed up to Federal Boulevard as a result, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said. He observed Friday morning commuters using Osage Street to 3rd Ave. to try to get around the wreck, but he said it can't handle that level of traffic influx.

Luber recommended drivers take Federal to 8th Ave., or take Federal all the way to W. Colfax Avenue to get into downtown Denver. Commuters farther back could use Sheridan Boulevard, Luber said.

6th Ave is open again between I-25 and Kalamath after a suspected wrong way head on crash around 2am. It will be a bit before all the traffic dissipates. pic.twitter.com/rTqyO3zJ9u — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) August 15, 2025

All lanes of W. 6th Ave. at N. Osage Street reopened around 6:40 a.m. Friday.