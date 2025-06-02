Suspect accused of burning 8 people in Boulder had planned attack for 1 year, affidavit reads

BOULDER, Colo. — The man accused of burning a group of people in Boulder with Molotov cocktails on Sunday had been planning the attack for a year, according to an arrest affidavit.

The suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, of Colorado Springs, is accused of throwing Molotov cocktails into a crowd of demonstrating people, injuring eight of them, and yelling "Free Palestine," according to an arrest affidavit Denver7 obtained on Monday morning.

Nobody was killed in the attack.

He is being held on multiple felonies, including two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, crimes against an at-risk adult and others. In addition to the state charges, he also faces a federal hate crime, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Denver7 (background), X/@BHflyer5 (corner)

Of the eight people who were injured, some of them — an unknown number — have been discharged. Denver7 is working to learn more about this.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed Soliman is in the United States illegally. He came to the United States in August 2022 on a tourist visa that expired the following February.

On Sunday afternoon, the local group from the organization Run For Their Lives held its weekly walk to bring attention to the Israeli hostages held in Gaza. The Boulder group walks every Sunday and planned to do so at 1 p.m. at the corner of 8th Street and Pearl Street.

Boulder What is ‘Run for Their Lives,’ the group that was attacked in Boulder? Adria Iraheta

Around 2 p.m., Soliman threw two lit Molotov cocktails at people who were participating in the gathering, the arrest affidavit reads. The Molotov cocktails ignited and burned eight people.

Soliman was detained.

The victims — four men, four women — were identified as between the ages of 52 and 88, and included one person who is a Holocaust survivor.

Boulder A Holocaust survivor is among the victims of Boulder antisemitic attack Katie Parkins

At the scene, law enforcement found a plastic container that contained at least 14 unlit Molotov cocktails. Nearby, they found a backpack weed sprayer, which investigators believe may have contained flammable substance, the affidavit continues.

"The clear liquid in the glass bottles and weed sprayer were determined to be 87 octane gasoline, which was determined to contain xylene based on a field test," the document reads.

Law enforcement also found Soliman's vehicle parked nearby at Spruce Street and 13th Street.

Boulder ‘A normalization of hate’: Anti-Defamation League reacts to Boulder firebombing Landon Haaf

Local and federal authorities interviewed Soliman on Sunday.

In that interview, he said he had researched how to make Molotov cocktails. He said he purchased the required materials, constructed them and drove to Boulder, arriving at 12:55 p.m. He told authorities he threw two of the Molotov cocktails at the gathering.

BrianH

"He stated that he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead," the affidavit reads, and he added that he would do it again.

Hear directly from witnesses who saw the attack unfold in Boulder on Sunday afternoon in the video below.

'Most horrific thing' I've ever seen: Witness describes Boulder attack

He further explained that he "hated" the group and wanted to stop them from taking over "our land," which he said was Palestine, according to the affidavit.

Soliman told authorities he had been planning the attack for one year and was waiting until after his daughter had graduated.

They learned Soliman lives along Washo Circle in Colorado Springs and is married with five children. He said he had left an iPhone hidden in a desk drawer at his house with messages to his family, the affidavit said, and also left a journal at home.

Of the eight people injured, UCHealth University of Colorado is caring for three of them as of 10:20 a.m. Monday, the hospital said. Boulder Community Health Foothills Hospital said around 11:30 a.m. that the individuals it cared for from this incident have been transferred or discharged. The exact number of people at the BCH is unknown.

Soliman is being held on a $10 million bond at the Boulder County Jail. He is expected in court at 1:30 p.m.

Boulder Police Department

The Boulder District Attorney’s Office, Boulder Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigations and Acting U.S. Attorney J. Bishop Grewell will hold a press conference Monday at 2:30 p.m. to announce the formal state and federal charges against Soliman.

Denver7 will stream this live.

The attack on Sunday is the result of “a normalization of hate” in the country, an Anti-Defamation League spokeswoman told Denver7 this morning. Watch the video below.