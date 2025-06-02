Suspect in Pearl Street attack, injuring 8 people, booked into the Boulder County Jail on several charges

BOULDER, Colo. — The suspect in Sunday afternoon's Pearl Street attack, injuring 8 people, was booked into the Boulder County Jail on several charges.

The man who reportedly used a "makeshift flamethrower" to attack a peaceful pro-Israel demonstration was arrested at 1:32 p.m. but wasn't booked until 11:57 p.m. Sunday. Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, is being held in the Boulder County Jail on a $10 million bond.

He faces eight felony charges — two counts of first degree murder. However, Boulder police have not confirmed any of the eight victims of this attack have died.

Saby Soliman was also charged with crimes against an at-risk adult/elderly person causing serious injury. He faces use