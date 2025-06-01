Boulder police respond to Pearl Street Mall after report of attack with several victims

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department said officers are responding to the Pearl Street Mall after a report of an attack with several victims.
The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at 13th and Pearl streets.
Police are asking people in the area to avoid the mall.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
