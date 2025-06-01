Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Boulder police respond to Pearl Street Mall after report of attack with several victims

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted
and last updated

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department said officers are responding to the Pearl Street Mall after a report of an attack with several victims.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at 13th and Pearl streets.

Police are asking people in the area to avoid the mall.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.