Denver police responding to shooting at East High School, 2 faculty members injured

DENVER — Two faculty members were injured in a shooting at East High School on Wednesday morning, according to the Denver Police Department and Denver Public Schools.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted just after 10 a.m. that investigators are working to gather more information. People in the area should expect a large police presence around the school, which is located at 1600 City Park Esplanade, just south of City Park.

The two injured adults, whom Denver Public Schools (DPS) identified as faculty members, have been transported to a local hospital, police said. Information on their condition is not available.

Police said they believe the suspect left the scene. No information is available yet on that individual.

DPS tweeted at 10 a.m. that the school is on lockdown. All students are in their third period classrooms.

DPS will do a controlled release once the police department allows. Parents can pick up their children at 17th Avenue and Esplanade. Students who drove to the school will be escorted to the parking lots to leave and students who ride the bus will be held until the buses arrive, DPS said.

DPS spokeswoman Rachel Childress said currently, nobody is allowed into or out of the school. She could not comment on what had happened at the school. She said parents would be notified via school messenger. Information will also be posted to the DPS Facebook and Twitter pages, she said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Denver is also at the scene. The Denver Office of Emergency Management is supporting DPD's efforts.

A father who went to the school after hearing about the shooting told Denver7 his son was on lockdown in the library.

"I want to point out that this is the fourth major incident here at East High," the father said, noting recent shootings and swatting incidents. "The Denver School Board is failing us. And it's really a problem."

The East High School community protested against recent gun violence last month, when students attended a Denver City Council meeting to demand action on gun violence and school safety after a 16-year-old student was killed in a shooting near the school on Feb. 13. The teen's funeral was Saturday. In addition, last September, an East High student and 20-year-old man were injured in a shooting near the school.

In early March, students walked out of class and marched to the Colorado State Capitol to demand an end to gun violence.

Students said that lockdown drills have become routine parts of the school day.

This is a developing story.