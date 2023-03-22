East High School parent after shooting of 2 faculty members: ‘This place is a ticking time bomb’

DENVER — A parent of an East High School student who spoke to Denver7 in the wake of a shooting that injured two deans at the school voiced frustration with a string of violence at East.

Both injured faculty members were taken to a hospital. One was in surgery and the other was able to speak at the hospital. The suspect is a student who was on a safety plan at the school that included him being searched at the beginning of each day.

Here is everything we know about the shooting.

The parent, Steve, whose son is a sophomore at East, expressed concern with a series of recent incidents at the school: A September shooting at the nearby Carla Madison Recreation Center that injured a junior at the school, a “swatting” incident just days later, and the February shooting that ultimately took the life of East High student Luis Garcia.

“The Denver School Board is failing us. And it's really a problem,” the parent said. “How much more is it going to take before people start realizing this place is a ticking time bomb?”

A grandparent that spoke to Denver7 said the removal of school resource officers at Denver Public School (DPS) campuses has left families in an uncomfortable situation.

“I’m very upset. We, as a society, are not doing enough,” she said. “We don’t have any police in the school. There’s no metal detectors. I’m tired of hearing there’s no money for that. Don’t tell me that we don’t have money for that. It’s our kids' safety we are talking about... How much emotional trauma must our children take in this day and age?”

Steve said the removal of resource officers and the district’s “discipline ladder” have both contributed to “a really bad situation” at East.

“Things have to improve from a student's [and a teacher’s] perspective,” he said. “They're constantly interrupted by lockdowns and SWAT officers. How are they supposed to be in a frame of mind to absorb this information? And for all the disruptors that are in the school, that could be addressed through disciplinary actions.”

Police did not believe early Wednesday afternoon that the suspect was still at the school.

Students were being let out of school on a controlled release Wednesday afternoon.