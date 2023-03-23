East High School shooting suspect found dead in Park County

DENVER — A body discovered in Park County Wednesday was confirmed Thursday morning to be that of the East High School shooting suspect.

17-year-old Austin Lyle, also an East High student, was found dead around 8:15 p.m., on Park County Rroad 68 by members of the Jefferson County SWAT Team, according to Tom McGraw, Park County Sheriff.

Near the scene, which is around 50 miles from East High School, the suspect’s vehicle was also found, according to Sheriff McGraw.

During that press conference, Sheriff McGraw did not confirm the body was that of the suspect, but said residents should feel “relieved that we came up here and solved the problem.”

Early Thursday morning, the Park County Coroners Office then confirmed in a Facebook postthe positive identification of Lyle and that next of kin had been notified.

No details were released on the cause of death and no further information would be available pending an autopsy, the coroners office wrote.

The shooting at East High School happened during the 9 a.m. hour Wednesday injuring two adults, both identified as deans of the school.

Jerald Mason was listed in good condition and discharged late Wednesday afternoon, according to Denver Health. The other shooting victim, Eric Sinclair, remained in serious condition, according to the hospital.

In a press conference yesterday, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said the suspect, who was under aschool safety agreement, had to be patted down and searched before school started each day. It was then when the student suspect pulled a firearm and shot the deans, according to Chief Thomas.

East High School will remain closed through the rest of the week. Following Wednesday's shooting, Denver Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero announced armed officers will return to all DPS high schools beginning Thursday through the remainder of the school year.

Denver7 learned Thursday morning DPS’ Board of Education will hold a special meeting and executive session starting at 10 a.m.. Included in part of the agenda is an update on school and student safety and the board is scheduled to talk publicly after the session.