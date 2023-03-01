Denver East High School student dies weeks after shooting near school

DENVER — A 16-year-old East High School student who was shot near the school last month died Wednesday, the teen’s family confirmed to Denver7.

Luis Garcia was shot while inside a parked car near the school on the afternoon of Feb. 13. He was taken to the hospital with a "very poor prognosis" and died Wednesday at Denver Health after a 17-day fight for his life.

Shortly after the incident and following a police pursuit, two suspects were taken into custody in the area of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Elmira Street.

The suspects — a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy — were in a stolen Kia Sportage which crashed and ended upside down during the pursuit. Their names have not been released.

The motive for the shooting is not known.

Luis was described as a passionate soccer player, who always worked hard and made others laugh. His older brother, Santos Garcia, talked to Denver7 a couple of days after the shooting.

“Sometimes he invites me to train with him, sometimes he wakes up at 5 a.m.,” Santos said last month. “Even if it was snowing, we would go out and train and he was always, you know, by my side and he was always there.”

Santos said Luis was the youngest of three siblings.

Gun violence at the Denver high school was addressed during city council meeting on Feb. 16. A group of students are calling for enhanced cameras and security measures, school resource officers, and limited access to campus during school hours to start.

A GoFundMe campaign was started to help the family with expenses.