‘Students started running’: East High student council member recounts shooting of 2 deans

DENVER — In an interview exclusively with Denver7, an East High School student recounted the chaos inside the school Wednesday during a shooting that injured two faculty members.

Tyrone, who is a junior at East and a member of the student council, said he was outside the school when the shooting and the aftermath began unfolding.



“I started hearing sirens — fire truck sirens — in the area and started running toward the school,” he said. “[But] I looked at the building and the students started running. I saw students in classrooms ducking their heads.”

Tyrone said he has lost multiple friends to violence at East. Most recently, 16-year-old Luis Garcia died weeks after being shot near the school.

Students walked out of school in the days after Garcia’s death, calling for an end to gun violence.

“We tried to do everything [...] to help do anything about this,” Tyrone said. “But we still can't do anything about it.”

Wednesday’s shooting — which sent two deans of the school to the hospital — is the latest in a string of violent incidents at East High: A September shooting at the nearby Carla Madison Recreation Center that injured a junior at the school, a “swatting” incident just days later, and the February shooting that ultimately took the life of East High student Luis Garcia.

“If I can't feel safe, my students here and my parents don't feel safe. My teachers don't feel safe,” Tyrone said. “My homies don't feel safe. And that's what I don't want for them because I lost a couple of people over this.”

The suspect in Wednesday’s shooting is a student who had been put on a safety plan by the school. That plan included being searched at the beginning of every day.

That suspect was still at-large Wednesday afternoon, police said.

One of the deans injured in the shooting went into surgery, and the other was able to talk at the hospital following the shooting, according to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.