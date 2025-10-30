Denver grocery stores, shoppers brace for SNAP benefit freeze

DENVER — Many may know Denver's Sun Valley neighborhood as home to Empower Field at Mile High, but it's also a diverse and growing community, and one where access to fresh, healthy food has been limited.

“It's been a food desert,” said Annie Hancock, Denver Housing Authority’s director of resident and community connections. “[The] closest grocery store is about two miles away. A lot of our community members were shopping at the 7-Eleven up the street.”

The neighborhood got a boost four years ago. Denver7 was there in September 2021 when Decatur Fresh — part of a Denver Housing Authority (DHA) project — first prepared to open its doors to give residents easier access to fresh produce.

“Decatur Fresh and the Osage Cafe Mercado, they're both operated as social enterprises under the nonprofit Youth Employment Academy,” explained Hancock, who is also executive director of the Youth Employment Academy. “These are nonprofit grocery stores. We are fundraising or grant writing to keep the store going, to keep the lights on.”

As for Decatur Fresh specifically, Hancock said, “The neighborhood has been built around this store.”

Denver7 Decatur Fresh, adorned with Halloween decorations.

“It's not just a grocery store, it's also a workforce development program,” Hancock added. “And so we hire from the community to ensure that we're giving people in the neighborhood opportunities to work there and train them and upscale them for future job opportunities as well.”

But with the government shutdown dragging on and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits set to run out this weekend, the store and the community will feel the strain.

Double Up Food Bucks Colorado, a program that allows SNAP recipients to buy more fruits and vegetables, could also be affected.

“Across both stores, 47% of our sales are through SNAP or through Double Up Food Bucks,” Hancock said. “And so it's going to really hit these stores hard because that's the community that we're serving.”

DHA said the stores will stay open, but could see fewer customers and order less food.

Larger supermarkets could see the same impacts, but DHA wants the neighborhood stores to continue to be a beacon for neighbors in need.

“A big part of that is going to be getting people in touch with the different organizations that help during Thanksgiving and during the holiday season to ensure that they're able to bring food onto the table for the holidays, as well,” said Hancock, who also urged Coloradans to donate to local food banks as demand climbs.

Denver7 A shopper looks for food at Decatur Fresh.

Coloradans in need of food assistance can check out the following resources:



The governor’s office suggested Coloradans call 211 or (866) 760-5489 or visit the 211 Colorado website. There is also a list of resources through the Feeding Colorado website, or by email: info@feedingcolorado.org.

Those looking for the most up-to-date information should click here.

