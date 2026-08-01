Broncos training camp Day 2: 'Super Bowl or bust'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Waves of Broncos fans headed to the Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit, for Day 2 of training camp.

Lucky for fans, the new $175M facility is equipped with much needed shade for fans as the state sees a lot of sunshine Saturday.

🏈 WATCH: Denver7's Lauren Lennon was live as fans lined the street

Broncos training camp continues

Fans lined up bright and early to get into the new facility for Back Together Weekend, and there were a couple things on fans’ minds.

Of course, there was the obvious: “Super Bowl. That's it,” said fan Peter Brennan.

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“I got goosebumps just thinking about coming for this season,” he added.

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Robert Ramirez, who brought his two daughters to training camp, said winning the Super Bowl was the only option for the team.

“Super Bowl or bust, baby,” he said.

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Ramirez's daughter Saige Padilla was sporting a Nix jersey, and daughter Jayda, showing support for her favorite player, Surtain II.

John Garcia, another fan who was decked out in festive Broncos crocs, says he’s been attending the team’s training camps for year, and added that this feels like a redemption season.

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“We were this close last year, and this year we're winning it,” he said confidently.

"Bo-lievers" also coming to lay their eyes on Bo Nix after his season ending ankle injury late in overtime when the Broncos’ claimed victory over the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs last season.

Brennan referring to Nix’s broken ankle as a “heartbreaker”, but remains optimistic for this season saying the team will “go all the way”.

Missy Archibeque, who traveled from Nebraska with her family, said she’s ready to watch Nix throw “long bombs”

“Ready to see it all,” she exclaimed.

Harry Archibeque, standing next to their 13-year-old grandson, Keagan, chiming in that he’s excited to see Nix throw it to Jaylen Waddle, the teams new wide receiver from the Miami Dolphins. Keagan, ready to see Nix throw it to Sutton.

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Brennan, who added that he hasn’t been to a training camp since the year after Peyton Manning retired, expressed his overall excitement for the new facility.

“It's been a long time since I've been here, and it's completely different. But what a facility!” he said.

“This is going to be an awesome addition to the Broncos,” he emphasized.