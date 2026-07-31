CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Broncos training camp opens to the public Friday at its new $175 million headquarters, as Bo Nix returns to action following his season-ending ankle injury.

Denver7's Allie Jennerejahn got there early Friday to talk with fans about all the excitement.

“Seeing Bo Nix at 100%, he looks great, he’s throwing well. Also to see Jaden Waddle, Nick Bonitto, all the rest of the team,” Sean Crumby said.



Hear him speak with Denver7's Allie Jennerjahn in the video player below.

Broncos training camp opens to the public at new $175M headquarters

The brand new state-of-the art facility was all funded by Broncos owners Greg and Carrie Walton Penner. The building was designed to keep players from having to exert extra energy, eliminating long walks to the weight room like they had to make in their old headquarters across the football fields.

“Looks amazing. The money that they put into it, what they did for the players and the fans. We have a covered bleachers this year, so that will be a lot better than last year,” Neal Smith said.

Parking lots open at 8 a.m. Friday, gates open at 9 a.m., and practice starts at 10 a.m.

“You got to get in early or you went get some of those good grab bags. So get here on time and go Broncos,” Smith said.