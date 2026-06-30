Denver Broncos announce 2026 training camp dates — and fans can now sit in the shade

The Denver Broncos announced Tuesday that fans will have a chance to check out the 2026 squad for the first time at 14 open training camp practices, beginning on Friday, July 31.

New this year at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit — shade! With the construction of the team’s new training facility, the fan-viewing location will be on the north end of the practice fields and will include shaded bleacher seating.

Denver Broncos

The one caveat is only 1,000 fans will be allowed in per practice, which means free mobile ticketing will be required for entry. To ensure as many fans as possible can attend training camp, fans may reserve tickets for up to two of the 14 total practices.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, July 1 at 10 a.m. at TicketMaster.com. Practices begin at 10 a.m. with parking lots open at 8 a.m. and gates opening at 9 a.m.

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