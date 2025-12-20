Back‑to‑back windstorms batter Colorado, leave tens of thousands without power

BOULDER, Colo. — Hurricane-force winds slammed Colorado’s foothills Friday morning, causing damage and outages as gusts hit 112 mph in Boulder County.

This followed a previous windstorm on Wednesday afternoon and evening, when gusts of up to 109 mph knocked down trees and power lines, sparking fires near Yuma.

No serious injuries were reported in the Yuma area fires, and authorities believe no homes were lost. All were contained by Thursday night after burning just over 14,000 acres.

Power outages

Xcel Energy carried out another public safety power shutoff (PSPS) on Friday in response to hurricane-strength winds in the Front Range foothills, as crews worked around the clock to restore power to thousands of customers after initiating a Wednesday PSPS.

Saturday morning, about 57,207 Xcel customers were still without power.

Xcel set up resource centers and charging stations in Evergreen, Gilpin County, Lakewood, and Idaho Springs.

The utility company said it's aiming to restore power to customers by 10 p.m. Saturday, but warned that the outage could extend into Sunday for some customers.

“The safety of crew members is paramount as they work to restore power. Xcel Energy asks customers to help keep crew members safe as they work diligently to restore power as quickly as possible,” wrote Xcel Energy in a release.

On Saturday, Gov. Jared Polis urged residents to avoid directing their frustration at Xcel’s frontline crews over ongoing outages, saying workers are working long hours to restore service.

“As many Coloradans await the return of power to their homes and communities, I want to urge everyone not to take their frustrations with power being out on the hardworking men and women who make up the Xcel crews. The company and its crews are working around the clock to ensure our safety and to restore power. While I have expressed great frustration with Xcel and there’s much room for improvement in communications about what’s going on and timelines, I am grateful for Xcel’s frontline workers and all those people working to restore people’s power. Please thank them if you see them,” Polis said in a statement.

Damage and closures

Reports of downed trees, power lines, and street poles in and around Boulder and across the foothills during Friday’s wind event flooded emergency dispatch.

In Longmont, Friday’s windstorm severely damaged the roof of Longmont Climbing Collective, 155 Pinnacle Street, prompting the closure of the business as crews work to replace the roof.

Longmont Climbing Collective said in a Facebook post that it hopes to reopen Sunday or Monday, but it may take longer. No injuries were reported.

Downed trees and street poles blocked roads and trails across Boulder County, causing major closures, including portions of CO 72, CO 93, US 36, and CO 128. But some reopened by nightfall.

Friday’s storm also closed schools across Boulder and Jefferson counties, as well as Evergreen.

Here are the top 10 wind speeds recorded on Friday from the National Weather Service:



112 MPH — 3 NW Marshall, Boulder, CO

110 MPH — Sunshine, Boulder, CO

102 MPH — 2 WNW Niwot, Boulder, CO

99 MPH — 1 NE Crisman, Boulder, CO

97 MPH — 1 S Wallstreet, Boulder, CO

96 MPH — 2 SW Hygiene, Boulder, CO

95 MPH — 1 NE Crisman, Boulder, CO

95 MPH — 3 S Carter Lake, Larimer, CO

94 MPH — 3 N Berthoud Pass, Grand, CO

92 MPH — 5 N Boulder, Boulder, CO

DIA impacts

Friday’s strong winds made for a bumpy start to the December holiday travel season at Denver International Airport.

FlightAware reported more than 1,200 delays at DIA Friday—the most nationwide—along with more than 80 cancellations.

Several pilots reported moderate-to-severe or even severe turbulence Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration defines turbulence as ‘severe’ when it “causes large, abrupt changes in altitude and/or attitude. It usually causes large variations in indicated airspeed. Aircraft may be momentarily out of control.”