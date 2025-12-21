Xcel restores power to over half of 89,000 customers after Colorado windstorm

DENVER — Xcel Energy has restored power to over half of the 89,000 customers affected by Friday’s windstorm and expects most remaining customers to be back online by 10 p.m., the company announced Saturday evening.

The 89,000 customers who were in the dark on Friday were part of a planned power shut-off across six counties that Xcel Energy calls a public safety power shutoff (PSPS).

Friday’s PSPS was in response to hurricane-strength winds that swept through the Front Range foothills, causing damage, outages, fires, and travel disruptions, but no injuries were reported.

Xcel Energy said some areas, especially around Evergreen, may remain without power into Sunday due to extensive damage and difficult access.

As of Saturday evening, more than 22,000 Xcel customers still lacked power, according to the company’s outage map.

The company urged the public to avoid downed lines and encouraged customers to report damage as restoration work continues.