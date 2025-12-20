Category 2 hurricane winds blast Colorado on Friday. Here are the top speeds

DENVER – Colorado was slammed by Category 2 hurricane-strength winds (between 96 and 100 mph) on Friday as the community of Marshall in Boulder County recorded a top wind speed of 112 mph.

Denver7 meteorologist Stacey Donaldson said most of the highest wind gusts reported in Colorado on Friday were in Boulder County and the winds and a high wind warning remained in effect for the foothills and western suburbs of Denver until 8 p.m.

There have been many weather impacts due to the winds, including the closures of Highway 36 and Highway 93.

Denver7 news crews spotted wind damage in Boulder County including downed trees, power lines and toppled fences.

We're tracking the latest wind impacts in our Colorado weather blog at this link.

Here are the top wind speeds reported in Colorado on Friday.

112 MPH — 3 NW Marshall, Boulder, CO

110 MPH — Sunshine, Boulder, CO

102 MPH — 2 WNW Niwot, Boulder, CO

99 MPH — 1 NE Crisman, Boulder, CO

97 MPH — 1 S Wallstreet, Boulder, CO

96 MPH — 2 SW Hygiene, Boulder, CO

95 MPH — 1 NE Crisman, Boulder, CO

95 MPH — 3 S Carter Lake, Larimer, CO

94 MPH — 3 N Berthoud Pass, Grand, CO

92 MPH — 5 N Boulder, Boulder, CO

90 MPH — 1 SSW Brookvale, Clear Creek, CO

90 MPH — 6 S Lyons, Boulder, CO

89 MPH — 3 WSW Bellvue, Larimer, CO

88 MPH — 1 NNE Boulder, Boulder, CO

85 MPH — 3 NW Boulder, Boulder, CO

84 MPH — 2 WNW Brookvale, Clear Creek, CO

81 MPH — 3 ESE Pinecliffe, Boulder, CO

81 MPH — 1 NE Eldorado Springs, Boulder, CO

81 MPH — 3 WNW Mishawaka, Larimer, CO

80 MPH — 4 ENE Nederland, Boulder, CO

80 MPH — 2 SW Wallstreet, Boulder, CO

77 MPH — 2 S Cheesman Reservoir, Douglas, CO

76 MPH — 1 ENE Boulder, Boulder, CO

76 MPH — 1 E Berthoud Pass, Clear Creek, CO

75 MPH — 1 ENE Berthoud Pass, Grand, CO

75 MPH — 4 SSW Lyons, Boulder, CO

74 MPH — 1 SE Raymond, Boulder, CO

73 MPH — 4 ESE Estes Park, Larimer, CO

73 MPH — 2 ENE Boulder, Boulder, CO

73 MPH — 2 NE Boulder, Boulder, CO

73 MPH — 2 NNW Marshall, Boulder, CO

73 MPH — 4 NNW White Ranch Open, Jefferson, CO

71 MPH — 3 ESE Buckeye, Larimer, CO

71 MPH — 3 NNE Boulder, Boulder, CO

70 MPH — 2 N Jamestown, Boulder, CO

69 MPH — 2 NNE Floyd Hill, Jefferson, CO

68 MPH — 2 NE Wah Keeney Park, Jefferson, CO

67 MPH — 2 W Mishawaka, Larimer, CO

66 MPH — 2 WNW Marshall, Boulder, CO

65 MPH — 3 W Lyons, Boulder, CO

64 MPH — 1 SW Evergreen, Jefferson, CO

64 MPH — 2 NW Superior, Boulder, CO

63 MPH — Red Feather Lakes, Larimer, CO

63 MPH — 3 S Pine Grove, Jefferson, CO

61 MPH — 1 SSW Erie, Weld, CO

61 MPH — 3 E Pinewood Springs, Larimer, CO

60 MPH — 2 S Crisman, Boulder, CO

59 MPH — 1 S Hygiene, Boulder, CO

59 MPH — 2 S Winter Park, Grand, CO

59 MPH — 2 NW Masonville, Larimer, CO

59 MPH — 2 SSW Boulder, Boulder, CO

58 MPH — 3 WNW Loveland, Larimer, CO

58 MPH — 6 SW Carr, Larimer, CO

53 MPH — 2 N Superior, Boulder, CO

