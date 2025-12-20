Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
16  WX Alerts
NewsLocal

Actions

Why landing at Denver International Airport can be extra turbulent

Friday's wicked winds stacked up the delays at DIA
Denver International Airport saw the worst delays in the nation on Friday as the high winds impacted DIA operations. Denver7 spoke with a passenger who experienced ‘crazy’ turbulence on landing as an aviation expert explained why Denver’s airport is particularly susceptible to winds.
‘Turbulence was crazy’: How high winds impacted DIA Friday
A plane takes off at Denver International Airport.
Posted

DENVER — Friday’s strong winds made for a bumpy start to the December holiday travel season at Denver International Airport.

FlightAware reported more than 1,200 delays at DIA Friday—the most nationwide—along with more than 80 cancellations.

DEN led FlightAware's 'Misery Map' tracking delays and cancellations at U.S. airports on Friday.
DEN led FlightAware's 'Misery Map' tracking delays and cancellations at U.S. airports on Friday.

Daniel Katz flew in from South Florida, trying to get to Steamboat Springs for two weeks of skiing and holiday fun. But his connecting flight was delayed several hours, leaving him stranded at the airport.

Katz also said the turbulence was pretty rough on his way into Denver.

“The turbulence was crazy,” he said. “My mom was holding on to me and, like, freaking out. And I said, ‘Everything will be okay.’ I made a quick prayer, and we landed fine.”

Aviation expert Steve Cowell knows strong downslope wind days like Friday aren’t fun for passengers or pilots.

“You're sitting there in the cockpit, you know, and things are rattling around, and it's just, it's just an uncomfortable situation,” he said.

BIG TREE BOULDER.jpg

Local

Hurricane-force winds barrel through Boulder, toppling trees & closing roadways

Claire Lavezzorio

Cowell likened air flow over the Rocky Mountains to water flowing over rocks in a stream, saying that unpredictable movement can lead to turbulence even on days without extreme winds.

“We live in a place where, you know, sometimes it's just not comfortable in departing and arriving,” he said. “That's just the way it is, and that's because of the terrain.”

Several pilots reported moderate-to-severe or even severe turbulence Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration defines turbulence as ‘severe’ when it “causes large, abrupt changes in altitude and/or attitude. It usually causes large variations in indicated airspeed. Aircraft may be momentarily out of control.”

Cowell says those reports can be subjective, but valuable to pilots when they take several reports into account.

“Depending on those reports, that may determine whether they divert, that may determine whether they delay their flight, that may determine the speed that they're going to descend,” he explained.

Cowell added while that level of turbulence is still not enough to damage a plane, pilots try to take off and land into the wind when possible, and nasty crosswinds take away some runway options for take-off, leading to lots of delays.

DIA expects more than 750,000 passengers to pass through security at the airport from through next weekend, with the busiest travel days projected to be Dec. 23, Dec. 27 and Dec. 28.

ryan image bar.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Ryan Fish
Denver7’s Ryan Fish covers stories that have an impact in all of Colorado’s communities, but specializes in covering artificial intelligence, technology, aviation and space. If you’d like to get in touch with Ryan, fill out the form below to send him an email.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.