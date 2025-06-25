Planning to light up the skies this 4th of July? Here are the legal do's and don'ts in Colorado

DENVER — If you haven’t heard them yet, you’re likely going to in the coming days — the Fourth of July is just nine days away, and that means fireworks are back.

So, we checked in with local law enforcement agencies who want to remind you that most fireworks are illegal in Colorado.

And if you're wondering what's allowed and what isn't, you're not alone. So, we did some digging and found the list of illegal fireworks in Colorado includes roman candles, mortars, bottle rockets, firecrackers, M80s and cannons. Essentially, many of the things you can buy in neighboring Wyoming are not permitted in Colorado.

What is legal? We also checked on that and found that fountains, snakes or glow worms, sparklers, ground spinners, illuminating torches and toy tanks and cars are all legal.

As for age restrictions: If you’re under 16, you can’t buy them, but you can use them under adult supervision.

All fireworks are illegal in most metro Denver cities and counties.

Here’s the list, according to the Colorado Legal Defense Group:

Adams County — all fireworks are illegal

Arapahoe County — all fireworks are illegal

Arvada — all fireworks are illegal

Aurora — all fireworks are illegal within city limits

Boulder (city) — illegal to set off fireworks, but possession is permitted other than in city parks, recreation areas, parkways or open spaces

Boulder (county) — varies

Broomfield — sparklers permitted, but other fireworks are illegal

Castle Rock — no fireworks without a permit

Colorado Springs — all fireworks are illegal

Commerce City — all fireworks are illegal within city limits, but some personal fireworks are legal on July 3-4 and New Year’s Eve (see ordinance 2333)

Denver — all fireworks are illegal

Edgewater — all fireworks are illegal

El Paso County — most permissible fireworks are legal

Englewood — snappers and poppers allowed, but illegal to possess or use fireworks that must be lit

Fort Collins — all fireworks are illegal

Fountain — ground spinners, glowworms and sparklers are allowed, but all other fireworks are illegal

Golden — all fireworks are illegal within city limits

Greenwood Village — all fireworks illegal within city limits

Jefferson County — all fireworks are illegal

Lafayette — all fireworks are illegal

Lakewood — all fireworks are illegal

Larimer County — all fireworks are illegal

Littleton — all fireworks are illegal

Louisville — all fireworks are illegal

Morrison — all fireworks are illegal

Northglenn — all fireworks are illegal

Parker — fireworks illegal due to fire ban

Severance — all fireworks are illegal

Sheridan — all fireworks are illegal

Thornton — all other fireworks illegal within city limits

Vail — all fireworks are illegal

Westminster — fireworks that do not violate state law allowed between midnight July 3 and noon on July 5

Wheat Ridge — all fireworks are illegal

Windsor — all fireworks are illegal

Possession of illegal fireworks in Colorado could include up to 10 days in jail and/or up to $300 in fines.

Here’s the list of Colorado communities along the Front Range where fireworks are permitted, according to the Colorado Legal Defense Group:

