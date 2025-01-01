80+ law enforcement agencies in Colorado to patrol roadways on New Year's Eve for impaired drivers

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — On Tuesday morning, a suspected drunk driver hit the back of a Commerce City police car on I-270 near Vasquez Boulevard.

"Officers were on 270 handling a separate call. While they were on that call, a suspected DUI driver drove into the back of one of our patrol cars," said Commerce City Police Department Traffic Sergeant Nicholas Arias. "When that happened, our patrol officer was inside and did sustain injury from this crash."

The crash comes as a sobering reminder of what can happen when someone chooses to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking alcohol.

It's because of this that more than 80 law enforcement agencies across the state plan to increase patrols on New Year's Eve as they look to get impaired drivers off the roads.

Denver7

"We're looking at law enforcement officers from sheriff's offices, police departments across the state. I think people can expect saturation patrols in certain areas of town," said Sam Cole, the Traffic Safety Manager with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Cole told Denver7 there may even possibly be checkpoints throughout the state along with the saturation patrols which will focus on areas with bars and dense crowds for the holiday.

"Really the best thing to do is just to plan ahead," Cole said. "Don't bring your car with you."

During previous enforcement periods this year, CDOT officials said there were 6,307 DUI arrests.

On December 31, 2023, CDOT said there were 239 DUI arrests across the state.

"It's so incredibly easy to prevent a DUI," Cole said.

Meantime, in Commerce City, there have been more than 250 DUI arrests so far this year. A number the department is hoping to not add to on the eve of 2025.

"We're going to be extra vigilant," Sergeant Arias said.

