Suspected drunk driver hits Commerce City police car, injures officer Tuesday morning

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A suspected drunk driver hit the back of a Commerce City police car on Interstate 270 west of Vasquez Boulevard on Tuesday, injuring an officer, the Commerce City Police Department said.

Just after midnight, the officer was investigating another crash on I-270, west of Vasquez, when the patrol vehicle was hit. The officer was inside the SUV at the time of the wreck.

He was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK. The driver of the other vehicle was taken into police custody on the scene for suspicion of driving under the influence, Commerce City PD said.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash, and shut down that section of I-270 for more than three hours. Just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, law enforcement reopened I-270.