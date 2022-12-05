Watch Now
Two firefighters taken to hospital after ambulance struck by suspected stolen vehicle

Posted at 8:09 PM, Dec 04, 2022
The driver of a suspected stolen vehicle slammed into a West Metro Fire Ambulance sending two firefighters to a hospital Sunday evening.

According to Lakewood Police, at around 5:40 p.m., officers were making contact with the people inside a reported stolen Jeep. When Lakewood police approached near W. Colfax Avenue and Reed Street, the vehicle left the scene striking the ambulance at W 14th Avenue and Reed Street, a press release said.

There were no patients inside the ambulance and the two West Metro Firefighters were taken to a hospital and are expected to be okay, according to the release.

Police said three other people were taken into custody and taken to a hospital. There was no additional information on their condition.

