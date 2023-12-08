Commerce City first responders struck by suspected impaired driver while investigating DUI crash

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Two Commerce City police officers and two Adams County firefighters were struck by a suspected impaired driver while investigating a separate DUI crash Thursday evening.

The initial crash happened on westbound Interstate 76 near the 10600 block, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

Commerce City police said the allegedly impaired driver drove through police barricades and struck two officers and two firefighters. All four first responders were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time, the department said.

The car on the tow truck is from the original DUI crash officers and firefighters were responding to; the truck on the far left drove thru our barricades, hitting 2 officers and 2 firefighters (I-76 WB near 10600 block). pic.twitter.com/bGlHStLx7c — Commerce City Police Department (@CommerceCityPD) December 8, 2023

The driver who struck the first responders was arrested, according to Commerce City PD.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.