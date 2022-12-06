Watch Now
Denver driver faces vehicular assault, DUI charges after crash with ambulance

Four people were injured in the crash, including two firefighters
Lakewood Police Department
Posted at 1:34 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 15:34:45-05

DENVER — A Denver man faces charges of vehicular assault and DUI after he allegedly crashed into a West Metro Fire ambulance, injuring four people.

On Sunday at 5:40 p.m., officers with the Lakewood Police Department tried to contact suspects inside a Jeep near W. Colfax Avenue and Reed Street. The vehicle had been reported as stolen, police said.

When the officers approached the car on foot, the driver sped away. The officers did not pursue the driver.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 6, 11am

As the driver fled, he hit a West Metro Fire ambulance at W. 14th Street and Reed Street. While no patients were inside the ambulance, the crash tipped the ambulance over on its side, injuring two firefighters inside. They have been released from the hospital. The crash also injured two passengers in the Jeep, police said. Both of them remain in the hospital as of Tuesday morning.

The driver was identified as 20-year-old Armando Casillas, 20. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of vehicular assault, DUI, and aggravated motor vehicle theft.

This remains an active investigation. No other details were available as of Monday morning.

