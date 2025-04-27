Major federal law enforcement operation underway in Colorado Springs: Denver7 Investigates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — More than 100 people were in custody as a major Drug Enforcement Administration operation was unfolding early Sunday morning at an underground nightclub in Colorado Springs.

Dozens of law enforcement officers from both local and federal agencies, including the FBI and Homeland Security, were also involved in the operation, which began around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Officers were seen escorting people from a club in handcuffs, according to the Denver7 Investigates crew at the scene. Law enforcement had cordoned off several square blocks around the club in central Colorado Springs to conduct the operation.



Watch: Denver7 Investigates' Natalie Chuck and Tony Kovaleski report from the scene

Major DEA operation underway at underground nightclub in Colorado Springs

The DEA's Rocky Mountain Division said in a social media post that more than 100 people in custody were in the U.S. illegally. The agency said it had seized drugs and weapons during the operation.

In a statement to Denver7 Investigates, Colorado Springs police said they were "assisting federal partners on an operation serving a warrant involving criminal activity in Colorado Springs" and that the DEA was the lead agency.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

#BREAKING - Major law enforcement operation unfolding in Colorado Springs— Around 100 law enforcement officers— multiple agencies- federal and local— many being escorted from a club in handcuffs- more to follow @DenverChannel @NatalieChuck pic.twitter.com/cGJosCmuYj — Tony Kovaleski (@TonyKovaleski) April 27, 2025

‘Ground zero’ for violent criminals

Sunday’s operation, which appears to be the first large, coordinated federal operation of its kind in El Paso County this year, comes amid a Colorado crackdown by the DEA.

As the agency conducted four Denver-area operations on Jan. 29, special agent in charge David Olesky said an uptick in enforcement is due to a “renewed sense of purpose” at the agency under the Trump administration.

“We’re getting absolutely all the resources that we need not only at the federal level but at the local level as well,” he said at the time. “And when it comes to immigration, that is just one of the tools in the toolbox that we’re going to be able to use to remove those violent criminals and drug traffickers from the communities.”

Derek Maltz, who stepped into the role of acting administrator of the DEA shortly after President Trump’s inauguration, told Denver7 Investigates that Colorado is “ground zero” for violent criminals in the U.S. and that the state is home to the “command and control” of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.



Watch that story, in the video player below:

Colorado is 'ground zero' for violent criminals: Acting DEA administrator

He said he believes criminals have taken advantage of vulnerabilities and weaknesses in the state, and that the border policies of recent years have been too open and allowed for too many people to cross the U.S. border unaccounted for.

“We love immigration. It makes this country great. Diversity is critical to the success of America. But we have to have a system," he said.

The DEA has faced obstacles

While the agency touted more than 90 arrests over 12 Colorado operations in less than three weeks between late January and early February, the DEA admitted to Denver7 Investigates that it expected more. A multi-city federal operation on Feb. 5 targeted more than 100 members of TdA but netted just one confirmed TdA arrest.

Jonathan Pullen, a DEA special agent in charge, said he believes the targeted criminals were feeling the pressure.

“What we found was that they weren't where we expected them to be," he said. “It's likely that the pressure that we've put on these folks over the last several weeks has encouraged them to hide more.”



DEA arrests 90+ people in Denver area in less than three weeks

But in some cases, even those who have been arrested haven’t been punished. An event billed as a “TdA invite-only party” in Adams County netted 49 arrests, but none of the suspects ended up facing charges. Pullen said drugs and guns were found at the party but that it was difficult to prove possession because of a chaotic scene.