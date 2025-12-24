Denver7 Investigates news special: Customers Pay

CONIFER, Colo. — This is a story that started with an email — not even from a Denver7 viewer — but from someone out-of-state looking for help in dealing with a Colorado company.

Glenn Weber lives in Florida, but had sent a pair of $300 binoculars to Conifer-based electronic repair company Acme Revival. After learning that it would cost as much to repair the binoculars as buying a new set, he asked the company to throw them away.

But Acme said no and asked him to pay a diagnostic fee. When Weber refused, Acme began charging him a storage fee of $25 per day. And then in late 2024, the company sued him, saying he owed nearly $5,000 in fees.

Turns out Weber was not alone. Denver7 Investigates learned that Acme was suing more than 80 customers in Colorado courts, mostly for unpaid fees, filing most of the lawsuits in the second half of 2024.

Denver7 Investigates made contact with the company’s Owner and CEO Logan Beck, who said the customers had agreed to the storage fees in the terms of service. The terms also stated that any litigation would be filed in Colorado.

After Denver7’s first report in January, a Jefferson County judge saw things differently, throwing out most of the suits, including all that were not involving Colorado defendants. He also called the storage fees “unconscionable.”

Acme had also sued several customers over negative reviews left online. Those lawsuits were dropped.

After the judge’s ruling, Beck told Denver7 Investigates his company was changing its policies, deducting storage fees and saying to customers that the company would send back devices at Acme’s expense once the diagnostic fees were paid.

Just a few weeks later, Denver7 Investigates learned that the company had moved out of its Conifer location and hadn’t paid rent since late 2024. The landlord’s daughter, Hallie Holland, told Denver7 Consumer Investigator Jaclyn Allen that Beck told her he was filing bankruptcy.

Beck later sued Holland and her mother for speaking to Denver7 Investigates. They settled and she paid him $2,500.

This past summer, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser filed a complaint against Beck in an attempt to block him from avoiding paying his debtors. Weiser called Acme “the definition of a fraudulent scheme.”

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser

Beck answered back, calling the AG’s actions a “grotesque misuse of state power.”

In the months that followed, Denver7 Investigates continued to get calls and emails from customers who had not gotten their equipment back. In one case, Denver7 was able to help.

Margaret Argento contacted Denver7 Investigates as her company was looking for its $100,000 piece of testing equipment.

After contacting Beck, he admitted his company dropped the ball in the case and that the device was on its way back.

Late this year, Weiser reiterated that he is still fighting for the consumers.

“This is where the action is. This is where our emphasis is," he said. "We’re going to keep fighting for consumers and to make sure that this company and this bad actor doesn’t get away with the fraud that he’s done and consumers get back the money that is still there that we can get them."

Beck responded, framing this as a larger issue for business owners in two statements regarding a decision from the state courts, which ruled against Acme Revival in appeals cases, and the attorney general’s actions.

Beck stated with regard to the state court decision: “Acme Revival is disappointed in the state court’s decision, which diverges from established precedent and broad consensus regarding online jurisdiction clauses. By ruling as it did, the court has effectively signaled that individuals outside Colorado may evade responsibility for the property they abandon at Colorado businesses—forcing those businesses to shoulder the full consequences of someone else’s misconduct, with no coherent legal pathway for addressing abandoned hazardous e-waste.”

And with regard to the AG’s actions: “Acme Revival continues to vigorously defend against the Attorney General’s weaponization of Colorado’s consumer protection laws for the sake of political grandstanding—an effort aimed at punishing a Colorado business while shielding out-of-state bad actors who are, in fact, not Colorado consumers.”



