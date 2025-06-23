Colorado AG's Office files complaint against Acme Revival on CEO's bankruptcy case | Denver7 Investigates

The Colorado Attorney General’s Office is objecting to a bankruptcy filing made by the CEO of Acme Revival, the Conifer-based electronic repair business that was — as Denver7 Investigates has reported — suing dozens of customers for unpaid storage fees and diagnostic charges.

Attorney General Phil Weiser's office filed the complaint Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Colorado and described the company as "the definition of a fraudulent scheme," and his office's complaint is an attempt to block the company and CEO Logan Beck from avoiding paying debtors. The Colorado Department of Law's investigation found that the company defrauded dozens of consumers.

"We cannot allow him to get away with all the fraud and damage he's done," Weiser told Denver7 Investigates in an exclusive interview on Monday. "That is something a bankruptcy court cannot and should not do."

Denver7 Denver7's Jaclyn Allen speaks with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser about his office objecting to a bankruptcy filing made by the CEO of Acme Revival.

Beck had filed bankruptcy in March, listing four debtors that he owed just under $100,000.

The attorney general's filing provided more insight into the business practices of the company and referred to the storage fees as a “profit center” that would exponentially increase the amount of money Acme could take in from customers. Acme Revival performed a diagnostic exam on the devices in need of repair, which cost $89, and were provided a repair quote that they had to accept or reject within 15 days. If they did not respond, Acme would then prevent them from responding, the AG's Office said. After those 15 days, the company would start charging the consumer a $25 per day storage fee. Other customers never got their devices back despite paying for the repairs and some received their devices with the same or new issues.

Denver7 Acme Revival Owner and CEO Logan Beck points at boxes of discarded electronics that people asked him to fix, and then abandoned.

"This sort of case is, for me, the poster child of predatory conduct. You're preying on people," Weiser said. "People are saying 'It's too hard for me to fight it. I will just give in.' We cannot allow fraudsters to make money through tactics that are illegal, that are immoral, and in this case, so wrong. That's why we're making a stand in bankruptcy court so he doesn't get away with it."

The filing also states that it received information that the company collected more than $148,000 in settlement fees from 54 consumers. That should have amounted to only about $4,000 in diagnostic fees, it reads.

The AG's Office said the company assessed devices that typically cost $100 to $150 in total and estimated repairs to cost several thousands of dollars.

Weiser said the next step is trying to help consumers get their money back.

"First, make sure bankruptcy doesn't extinguish people's rights," he said. "And then the question that we have is how can we get people's monies back."

Read the full complaint here or below.

Beck responded to Denver7 Investigates' inquiry about the complaint on Monday, calling it a "grotesque misuse of state power," noting that he plans to challenge the complaint. We copied his full statement at the bottom of this story.

Denver7 Investigates first reported on Acme Revival and its dozens of lawsuits in January. The company had filed more than 80 cases against customers, claiming that they owed thousands of dollars in for storage fees that would rack up at a rate of $25 per day and claimed that customers were using his company for disposal.

During an interview for that story, Beck said he did not consider the people his company was suing as customers, because "customers pay."

Hear directly from Logan Beck from that January interview about what led to these lawsuits, and how the "device abandonment" grew from a logistical issue with storage to a financial burden for him.

Acme Revival CEO on how abandoned devices grew to become a financial problem

Weiser responded to that sentiment Monday, saying, "If you're saying that someone's not a customer because they're not paying deceptive charges, I've got a word for you: You're not a legitimate business because legitimate businesses don't charge people deceptive charges. And don't put people who are deceived into collections for not paying deceptive charges."

Multiple customers told Denver7 Investigates that they had no idea they would be charged storage fees, saying it was buried in the terms of service.

In the days following the initial report, a Jefferson County judge threw out many of the cases, saying the court did not have jurisdiction in the matter.

Denver7 Investigates Judge throws out 47 lawsuits filed by Acme Revival against customers Joe Vaccarelli

That same judge also called the company’s storage fee practice “unconscionable.”

In the days following that hearing, Beck said that he was changing his company's policies.

In late February, Acme Revival moved out of its Conifer location. The landlord told Denver7 Investigates that the company had not paid its rent since November 2024.

Denver7 Investigates Repair shop that sued dozens of its customers moves out of Conifer location Jaclyn Allen

Denver7 Investigates still receives calls and emails regarding issues with Acme Revival with repairs or storage fees.

Gillian Rhodes said Monday that she had sent an Epsom Printer used for her business to Acme Revival for repair. After saying it would take six to eight weeks for a diagnostic, she said the company responding saying they could fix the issue and would order parts. Then, she said the company said they could not fix the problem, but never sent the printer back to her.

Now, she says it's been months and she's had no contact with the company.

"It's not right. All I want is my stuff back. And, you know, this has been not a pleasant experience, but in the end of the day, if I get my equipment back, that's the resolution I'm looking for. I just don't know if that's a possibility," Rhodes said. "I kind of put my faith and trust in this company, and so it's been difficult because I'm not sure how to proceed. This is a loss for my business. This is a loss for for everything that I do as a business owner."

Denver7

After having difficulties making contact, Rhodes said she tried to do more research and found Denver7 Investigates' previous stories.

"I found your story, and then everything became a little bit more clear to me about why I wasn't receiving any response. So, I found out all about this through you guys," she said.

Beck responded to this claim, saying that his company did not have suitable packaging to send the device back to Rhodes. His full statement to Denver7 Investigates reads:

“The Colorado Attorney General’s recent filing is a grotesque misuse of state power — an unconstitutional attack on the freedom to contract that underpins every legitimate business in Colorado. By attempting to invalidate clearly disclosed, voluntarily accepted terms, the AG is not protecting consumers but bulldozing private agreements in a way that directly undermines the Constitution. These allegations are meritless and rest on a mischaracterization of lawful service policies that thousands of customers accepted in writing. This is political grandstanding masquerading as consumer advocacy. The AG’s office has chosen to side with out-of-state individuals who breached their contracts, ignored notices, and now seek to shift blame through state intervention. This blatant disregard for truth and law — combined with the AG team’s failure to investigate the facts, acknowledge the thousands of successful repairs completed at Acme, or recognize the pattern of customers illegally dumping electronic waste on a Colorado business — will be challenged.”

Denver7