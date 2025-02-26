Colorado electronics repair shop that sued dozens of its customers moves out of Conifer location

Acme Revival, the Conifer-based electronic repair business that had sued dozens of its customers over the past few months, has moved out of its location after the landlord said the company hadn’t paid rent since November.

That property manager also told Denver7 Investigates that Acme Revival CEO Logan Beck told her he would be filing personal bankruptcy. She said the business cleared out of the 2,800-square-foot space last week after being behind on rent for multiple months.

“He kept saying he was going to pay. And then we get into January, and he's not paying,” said Hallie Holland, the property manager and realtor at Mile High Property Sisters. Holland’s mother owns the site Acme was renting.

Denver7 Investigates first reported on Acme Revival in late January after discovering the company had filed more than 80 lawsuits against customers, mostly over unpaid storage and diagnostic fees. Multiple customers, nearly all of them out-of-state residents, had racked up thousands of dollars in fees, as the business charged $25 for storage fees after a 15-day grace period.

A Jefferson County judge threw out 47 cases at a Jan. 31 hearing, finding that the court did not have jurisdiction and calling the amount of the storage fees “unconscionable.”

Court records show that Acme Revival has filed multiple appeals related to that ruling.

Denver attorney Clay Harris represents several customers who were sued and said he plans to file a civil theft case on behalf of another customer.

He said he is concerned about the status and location of the devices previously stored at Acme Revival’s site in Conifer.

“I want to make sure that people's rights are protected in this because it appears, from the process, that the judge kicked out 47 cases, that people's rights are not always being protected,” Harris said.

Acme Revival Owner and CEO Logan Beck declined an interview request. Still, they sent a statement saying, in part, “Acme Revival has terminated its lease on the warehouse facility in Conifer, Colorado."

He also answered questions over the phone, noting that the devices are now in a storage facility while he evaluates options. He would not comment on whether or not he was going to file for bankruptcy.

Holland said she received a call early Tuesday from Beck, who threatened to sue her for talking to the media about his lease and financial situation.

Holland added that the situation has put her family in a bind.

“Every day it’s empty, we’re losing money,” she said.

Meanwhile, Beck said Acme Revival is still in business and sends electronics directly to technicians for repair. The company is no longer charging diagnostic or storage fees, but he’s continued to defend his business practices.

Acme Revival CEO Logan Beck full statement:

Acme Revival has terminated its lease on the warehouse facility in Conifer, Colorado.



As Colorado repair facilities lack clear, affordable legal pathways for handling abandoned property, we have been forced to explore more cost-effective solutions for storing unpaid and abandoned devices. Similarly, persistent delinquent accounts have compelled us to reduce staffing and overhead expenses—actions we do not take lightly but find essential to preserving our viability.



Denver 7 News continues to be an advocate for customers who willfully disregarded their financial obligations despite ample opportunities to fulfill them. These individuals effectively used our facility as an unapproved dumping ground for electronic waste—a practice both financially burdensome and environmentally harmful to the State of Colorado. Despite Acme’s numerous plain-text disclosures, reminders, and daily communications urging customers to pay their balances well before any storage fees took effect, a grossly false narrative persists that we orchestrated a scheme to profit from storing property—property recklessly abandoned by irresponsible individuals seeking to exploit our services.



This situation underscores a larger, systemic problem in Colorado: repair facilities have neither clear, cost-effective legal remedies for handling abandoned property nor sufficient recourse when customers neglect their financial obligations. Out-of-state customers recklessly disposing of electronic waste at Colorado businesses should never be endorsed. Acme continues to explore ways to best serve its customers and maintain its solvency. Acme Revival remains a steadfast advocate of contract law and will continue to publicly condemn the deplorable mismanagement of electronic waste.



We urge policymakers to address the regulatory gaps that leave repair facilities without adequate recourse for mitigating abandoned property. Our focus remains on offering timely, reliable services to paying customers who engage with us in good faith.

